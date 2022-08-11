Asset-Map Announces Agenda and Benefactors for Annual AdviceTech.LIVE 2022 Virtual Event

Asset-Map announces the third annual edition of its one-day AdviceTech.LIVE conference, with 20 Fintech sponsors and 20 industry thought leaders, including a $50,000 fundraising goal to support scholarships for students in financial services programs.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asset-Map , the premier financial advice engagement experience for financial professionals, today announced the agenda and benefactors for its third annual industry crowd-sourced AdviceTech.LIVE virtual conference.

In addition to hosting 1,500 expected financial advisors, firms, and students, and spotlighting more than 20 of the leading technology firms in wealth management, this year's event will benefit scholarship programs at Texas Tech University, University of Wisconsin Green Bay, FinServ, and the American College of Financial Services

Fifty percent of all ticket sales will be donated to their scholarship programs, with a stated goal of raising $50,000 for the universities and organizations.

The one-day event will be held on September 29th between 11 and 6 pm EDT, and this year's AdviceTech.LIVE's themes will address how advice technology can help empower large firms, advisors, and consumers to make better, more informed financial decisions.

For the first time this year, the event will feature two of the most prolific speakers in the financial advisor community, Michael Kitces and Carl Richards, as they live-record a podcast episode for their "Kitces & Carl" series. Hear their insightful debate on the current state of advisor-facing technology and the direction of the market.

"The first and second AdviceTech.LIVE conferences were blockbuster events and we expect this year's event to be even better. Financial professionals not only get the opportunity to learn about what's new in advisor technology, but they also get the opportunity to invest in a worthy cause to expand financial advice accessibility just by signing up to attend," said host H. Adam Holt, CFP, ChFC, Asset-Map's Founder and CEO. "In just one day, we'll be adding tremendous value to the financial professionals who attend with thoughtful panels and lightning-round presentations of new technology."

Confirmed sponsors for AdviceTech.LIVE 2022 include: Asset-Map, AdvisorEngine, Bento Engine, Docupace, Envestnet | MoneyGuide, FMG Suite, fpAlpha, fpPathfinder, Holistiplan, Hubly, Income Conductor, Lasso, Lifelogixs, Mobile Assistant, Morningstar, Orion Advisor Technology, Pulse360, Redtail, Snappy Kraken, Tolerisk, visiWealth, VRGL, Wealthbox.

Financial professionals or sponsoring companies interested in becoming involved can visit the AdviceTech.LIVE site to learn more .

About Asset-Map

Asset-Map is a Software-as-a-Process experience for financial professionals who provide in-person and remote advice in the wealth management, investment, and insurance markets. Typically included as part of the financial planning engagement process, Asset-Map centers around the digital visualization of household facts to build highly customized, design-thinking presentations in minutes that help advisors and their customers make better financial decisions. Asset-Map is used by thousands of professionals worldwide, having mapped over 1 million people and $1.4 trillion in financial instruments. To learn more about Asset-Map, visit www.asset-map.com .

