Beroe partners with Everest Group to offer deep insights into global IT services and BPO markets

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beroe Inc, a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider, announced its partnership with Everest Group, a global research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. The partnership will enable Beroe to further strengthen its intelligence offering with category-leading market and supplier research.

Beroe will integrate Everest Group's research on supplier identification, monitoring, and locations for key technology and process outsourcing-related categories onto the Beroe LiVE.Ai platform. Procurement teams will be able to access Everest Group's rich research around Supplier identification (including PEAK Matrix® summaries), service provider spotlights, and location-specific analysis on Beroe's AI-powered intelligence platform, Beroe LiVE.Ai.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Everest Group and extending its unmatched research insights with procurement teams around the globe. Our partnership with Everest Group will add greater depth to our intelligence offering on Beroe LiVE.Ai," said Beroe Inc Chief Executive Vel Dhinagaravel.

Beroe LiVE.Ai is an AI-powered intelligence platform tailored for procurement and sourcing professionals - providing market intelligence, supplier risk information, category benchmarking, cost models, market monitoring dashboards, and supplier discovery.

"We're excited to support Beroe customers through Beroe LiVE.Ai. Everest Group brings robust market intelligence gathered over 30 years of research on complex services markets and providers," said Amy Fong, Partner, Sourcing and Vendor Management Programs, Everest Group. "Partnering with Beroe will extend this research to a broader group of sourcing organizations and power better decision making and competitive positioning for category managers and their stakeholders."

About Beroe

Beroe is a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider. We deliver intelligence, data, and insights that enable companies to make smarter sourcing decisions – leading to lower cost, reduced risk, and greater profits. Beroe has been a trusted source of intelligence for more than 15 years and presently partners with 10,000 companies worldwide, including 400 of the Fortune 500 companies. For more information about Beroe Inc., please visit https://www.beroeinc.com/.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. Our research also covers the technologies that power those processes and functions and the related talent trends and strategies. Our clients include leading global companies, service and technology providers, and investors. Clients use our services to guide their journeys to maximize operational and financial performance, transform experiences, and realize high-impact business outcomes. Details and in-depth content are available at www.everestgrp.com.

