Florida Atlantic University enters Teaming Agreement with self-protecting, data security solution provider, Sertainty

Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Sertainty enter Teaming Agreement to support federal government innovation and research.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sertainty is proud to enter into a Teaming Agreement with FAU. This agreement was awarded to Sertainty, allowing Sertainty and FAU to compete for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR.) The funding from these programs enables small businesses to explore their technological potential and incentivizes them to profit from commercialization. Now, Sertainty and FAU are partnering in the hopes of benefitting from these coveted resources.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Sertainty to pursue Small Business Technology Transfer programs," said Stella Batalama, Ph.D., dean, FAU College of Engineering and Computer Science. "Our researchers are at the forefront of cutting-edge technology in computer science, AI, data science, cybersecurity, internet-of-things and sensors, among many other fields. Together with our partners at Sertainty, we will take secure communication to new levels."

The partnership envisions opportunities to develop better solutions for applications in extreme environments and conditions. Whether in space, undersea, or in a communication-denied environment, Sertainty and FAU will support capabilities such as engaging IoT sensors, leveraging autonomous vehicles, and ensuring command and control through communication — ranging from underwater transducers to quantum links between spacecraft.

"My team and I are thrilled to be working with FAU to increase protected communications under the most challenging circumstances," said Greg Taylor, CEO of Sertainty. "By utilizing self-protecting, self-governing technology that empowers data owners, we are providing secure communications and control, no matter the communications path."

SBIR and STTR programs empower and incentivize small businesses to reach their technological potential with the support of world-class research universities, such as FAU. In particular, STTR programs require the input of both a qualified business and an esteemed research institution to maximize innovation and results. STTR funding currently exceeds $450 million annually, with technology focus areas guided by the DoD, NSF, DHS, Commerce, NASA, DARPA, and many more.

FAU has successfully pursued federal research funding centered on critical communications in the past. Utilizing the unique capabilities of the Sertainty self-protecting data technology makes this a collaborative partnership with significant potential.

The Sertainty solution uses methods to embed security directly into data files, enabling owners to dictate who can access data, as well as where and when. The patent Unbreakable Exchange Protocol technology that Sertainty has developed offers much more than simple data protection. It allows one to define policies, exert controls, trigger mitigating actions, and track usage. These measures are end-to-end, allowing data to be used without removing its protection.

For more information on Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, please visit https://www.sbir.gov/.

About Sertainty:

Sertainty (http://www.sertainty.com) is a technology company specializing in embedding intelligence into any type of dataset. Sertainty technology transforms ordinary data that is inherently passive and vulnerable into a self-protecting, self-governing asset that mitigates risk in real-time — modernizing the approach to security and data's ultimate role in an enterprise. Sertainty is committed to preventing the theft of intellectual property, proprietary data, and confidential information. The company is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Florida Atlantic University:

Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students across six campuses located along the southeast Florida coast. In recent years, the University has doubled its research expenditures and outpaced its peers in student achievement rates. Through the coexistence of access and excellence, FAU embodies an innovative model where traditional achievement gaps vanish. FAU is designated a Hispanic-serving institution, ranked as a top public university by U.S. News & World Report and a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. For more information, visit http://www.fau.edu.

Media Contact

Daniel Klein, Sertainty, 1 18006630126, pr@josephstudios.net

SOURCE Sertainty