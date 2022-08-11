Aqua-Tots Swim Schools Coming Soon to Sandy Springs, Georgia

The world's largest swim school franchise to open eighth Atlanta-area learn-to-swim facility

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools is preparing to open a 6,300 square foot, state-of-the-art swim school in Sandy Springs, Georgia, to serve families in Atlanta, Sandy Springs and Buckhead.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aqua-Tots Swim Schools, the world's largest swim school franchise, has announced its newest franchise location, opening soon in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Located at 5290 Roswell Road, at the intersection of Roswell and Mt. Paran Roads, Aqua-Tots Sandy Springs is scheduled to open in November 2022 as the eighth Atlanta-area location.

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools has been the leader in the swim instruction industry since 1991, offering comprehensive swim curriculum for children as early as four months old. With over 125 locations in 14 countries, families all over the world can experience dedicated, year-round, indoor swim facilities where their children can become safe and confident swimmers by completing the proven Aqua-Tots curriculum.

Aqua-Tots Sandy Springs is the thirteenth location for business partners, Andrew George, Jesse Rhodenbaugh and Tommy Fisher, who also own schools in North Carolina and Virginia. Upon opening the state-of-the-art 6,300 square foot facility, they will be ready to serve families in the Atlanta, Sandy Springs and Buckhead communities.

"The Atlanta community is already family to us, and Sandy Springs continues to grow with many children in the area," said Rhodenbaugh. "Giving these families a neighborhood swim school will make the entire community safer. We're excited to offer Aqua-Tots' proven curriculum as we raise up safe and confident swimmers for many years to come."

In fact, participation in formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages one to four years old, according to the National Institutes of Health. This is a proactive solution as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that drowning is the leading cause of unintentional, injury-related death among children in the same age group.

Those who pre-enroll in swim lessons prior to opening will lock in founder's pricing for as long as they are enrolled in lessons. Families can call to reserve a spot in small group (4:1 ratio), semi-private (2:1 ratio) or private (1:1 ratio) lessons before classes fill up.

Aqua-Tots Sandy Springs is also hiring swim instructors and front desk staff. "One of the amazing things about being a small business owner is bringing jobs to our area," said Rhodenbaugh. "We look forward to getting to know people in the community and building a team who is ready and willing to serve them with lifesaving swim lessons."

Those interested can apply at aqua-tots.com/sandy-springs/employment . Anyone interested in learning more about Aqua-Tots Sandy Springs or to sign up for swim lessons can visit aqua-tots.com/sandy-springs .

About Aqua-Tots Swim Schools

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools serves over 120 communities worldwide, offering dedicated, year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old. As the world's largest swim school franchise that is continuing to grow with 90 locations in development, Aqua-Tots' hand-selected instructors are passionate about teaching children how to remain safer in and around the water. The company uses tried and true curriculum, more than 30 years in the making and trusted worldwide to teach five million swim lessons annually. To learn more, visit aqua-tots.com or follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

MEDIA CONTACT

Mike Steele

(770) 325-3380

342361@email4pr.com

Amy Lofgreen

(480) 621-3226

342361@email4pr.com

SOURCE Aqua-Tots Sandy Springs