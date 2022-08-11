Shark Tank Star on Panel at Invention-Con 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first traditional padlock with fingerprint technology is headed to Invention-Con 2022. Having obtained investment on the hit-show Shark Tank, BenjiLock founder Robbie Cabral is now incredibly excited to be bringing his creation to one of the go-to invention trade shows in the world.

This year's theme and motto for Invention-Con is inspiring and redefining the innovative mindset, and Cabral believes there's nothing he and his company represent more. He said, "My motto has always been, never be afraid to dream big. I had an idea that fuses the latest technology with an everyday item most people use. From here, the BenjiLock journey began."

What's great about these TSA-approved locks is their versatility. Originally designed for suitcases and luggage, Cabral and his team have extended the range to include locks for garages, doors, storage units, and extra-large carrying cases.

BenjiLock fuses the security of a traditional padlock or locking mechanism with the added layer of fingerprint recognition and a keypad entry system. This allows users the flexibility to choose their preferred locking and unlocking method while creating a confusing and unwanted deterrent for opportunists and thieves.

Invention-Con is hosted by the United States Patents and Trademarks Office and will take place on August 10th - 12th. It's a totally free event, taking place virtually. Robbie Cabral told us, "As an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, it's a huge honor to be taking part in a prestigious event hosted by the USPTO. Having been able to take BenjiLock to Shark Tank and now to showcase our progress and discuss my journey at this conference is a dream come true. I'm incredibly excited!"

Having landed a 15% investment from Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, BenjiLock's potential and brand awareness skyrocketed. Since then, the team has secured a licensing partnership with leading security and hardware innovations provider, Hampton Products International. This has empowered BenjiLock to become a household name in security for everything from rucksacks to buildings. Currently, BenjiLock products are available nationwide at Walmart, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Best Buy, Amazon, Kohl's, Lowe's, and many more.

When looking at invention trade shows for 2022, Cabral and O'Leary picked out Invention-Con as a must-visit. An event focused on redefining the innovative mindset is the perfect stage for a ground-breaking idea that solves an everyday problem. Cabral says, "BenjiLock and the USPTO's Invention-Con are made for each other. It's going to be an eventful few days, and we're looking forward to meeting like-minded inventors and inspiring others to think differently."

You can hear from Robbie on his journey from Eureka to Enterprise on Day 1 at 3 pm. Don't forget to register for Invention-Con 2022 , so you don't miss out.

About BenjiLock

Based in Los Angeles, California, and founded in 2014 by inventor and entrepreneur Robbie Cabral, BenjiLock has redefined the personal security experience through hybrid technology with the consumer in mind. Featured on ABC's hit show Shark Tank, Robbie Cabral landed Kevin O'Leary as an investor with a 15% equity stake in the company, catapulting BenjiLock's potential and success by securing a licensing partnership with Hampton Products International, the leader in security and hardware innovations and makers of BRINKS locks. Through this strategic partnership, BenjiLock was able to utilize the 30+ years of experience of Hampton Products International to further its production and manufacturing, escalating the brand to unprecedented levels. Today, BenjiLock's fingerprint technology is expanding into a portfolio of products, including an upcoming line of bike locks, next-generation of padlocks, drawer closets, and cabinet locks, as well as a brand-new line of smart home door locks.

For more information, visit BenjiLock.com and follow BenjiLock on Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

