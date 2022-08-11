LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Bet On Sports , America's leading website for sports picks, is proud to announce its 2022 football handicapper picks. The Best Bet On Sports is known for the remarkable accuracy and consistency of its sports handicapper experts.

Unlike other handicapping services with dubious claims to accuracy, The Best Bet On Sports' football picks advertises both quantity and quality. The volume of bets placed based on the site's sports handicapping advice is enormous. In short, sports betting enthusiasts have given the site their de facto seal of approval.

Statistics on Preseason Football Picks

The Best Bet On Sports is a subscription service. Members pay a monthly fee to access all the latest sports handicapping picks. Visit www.TheBestBetOnSports.com for each week's college football handicapper picks and NFL picks throughout the season.

18 years in business, never a losing season with college football picks and NFL picks. This weekend we debut our Preseason NFL picks for week 1 with a 59% lifetime win rate. And over 63% in 2022.

To learn more and read more news, please visit: www.TheBestBetOnSports.com .

About The Best Bet on Sports

The mission of The Best Bet On Sports is to make money for its paying members. The site picks sports handicapping winners from the three major sports (football, baseball and basketball) at the college and pro level.

MEDIA CONTACT

Mike Byrd,

323-568-1300

342368@email4pr.com

www.TheBestBetOnSports.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-best-bet-on-sports-releases-football-handicapper-picks-for-2022-301604069.html

SOURCE The Best Bet On Sports