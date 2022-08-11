Z Natural Foods Announces New Organic IMMU-C Nutritional Drink for Immune System Support

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods® announced today the release of IMMU-C, a delicious, natural beverage designed to support a healthy immune system.

Featuring Organic Orange Juice, IMMU-C contains a well-balanced formula of potent nutritional superstars to support your mind and body during stressful times. Loaded with antioxidants and powerful natural healers, this tasty blend is rich in immune boosters—and mixes easily with water or your favorite juice.

Within each serving is a potent dose of citrus flavor and phytonutrient compounds to help nourish the immune and organ systems. IMMU-C contains Organic Turmeric Root, Organic Ginger Root, Organic Chaga Mushroom Extract, and Organic Red Reishi Mushroom, an important blend of ancient healers that have traditionally been used to support healthy aging, circulation, digestion, and further supporting healthy immunity.

"IMMU-C is an incredible, organic, superfood product that is full of flavor and immune-boosting nutrition," says Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition and Research at Z Natural Foods. "Our customers tell us they love that it is loaded with more unique, time-tested natural healers than almost any nutritional drink on the market."

IMMU-C also contains Organic Mangosteen Fruit and Organic Sea Buckthorn, which includes more than 120 active phyto-compounds and is the only plant known to include a full spectrum of fatty acids 3, 6, 7, and 9. Also in IMMU-C is Organic Astragalus Root, which has been a staple of TCM (traditional Chinese medicine) for over 2000 years.

"Our customers like that IMMU-C gives them additional nutrients to support their overall health," Parker says. "And since IMMU-C is a whole food that supports a healthy immune system, many tell us they feel like they can reduce some of their other less important supplements," Parker finished.

IMMU-C is 100% natural and minimally processed. It is an organic, vegan, great-tasting whole food supplement.

IMMU-C is available in 1 lb for $29.99 (16 servings), 5 lb bag for $114.99 (80 servings), and a 55 lb for $1,099.99 (890 servings). The 1 lb and 5 lb sizes come in air-locked, freezer, tight, resealable, stand-up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about IMMU-C, you are invited to visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com .

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry by offering a wide range of services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery, and retail. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For members of the press and social media, please visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit.

