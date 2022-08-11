BOLD Smartphones by BLU are Back with the New and Improved Stylish BOLD N2

The BOLD N2 is all about premium design and features without the flagship prices. The brand gives affordability a new meaning by continuing to empower consumers with an option to purchase quality products without breaking the bank.

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BLU Products announces the brand's latest smartphone to its premium smartphone line with the BOLD N2. The BOLD N1 was the first smartphone launched by the company back in 2019. The BOLD line provides impressive design features and specs at unbeatable pricing. The BOLD N2 features a notch-less, 6.6 Full HD+ AMOLED curved screen display that delivers a seemingly boundless viewing experience. It holds better in your hand when used for long periods of time. In addition, it has an in-screen fingerprint sensor, powered by a MediaTek Helio Dimensity 810 chipset with a high-speed 5G modem, ARM Cortex A76 architecture for the ultimate user experience, and 256GB of Memory + 8GB of RAM. Moreover, using premium, high-end materials, the N2 is crafted and designed with deluxe textured leather and metal housing. The BOLD N2 is now available for just $349.99 on Amazon.com. To celebrate BOLD's newest smartphone, there will be a flash deal of $100 off for a limited time; early birds can purchase the new N2 for only $249 *while supplies last.

Customers who wish to purchase the BOLD N2 can visit: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B3B8VY4D

Elegant Design

Sophistication meets design. The BOLD N2 features a rich textured leather back in an attractive color called Cyprus Teal paired with soft blue aluminum metal housing. A brilliant 6.6 FHD+ AMOLED infinity dot curved glass display is superb and appealing to the eyes. The N2's notch-less all-screen provides an 8.6mm slim bezel with a 92% screen-to-body ratio, providing excellent views while maintaining a smooth handheld experience and protected by a shield of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The all-new BOLD N2 reflects quality aesthetics that are sure to be a head-tuner.

Powerful Performance, AI Technology, and Power Efficiency

The BOLD N2 is powered by the MediaTek Helio Dimensity 810, which incorporates a powerful Arm Cortex-A76 octa-core 2.4GHz. High-speed 5G ensures this smartphone blazes through multiple apps simultaneously, quick web browsing, and allows for a fluid and fun gaming experience, maximizing power efficiency. Coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal memory, the user experience is flawless. Worry less and do more, as the BOLD N2 comes with 30W Max quick charge capability that will charge your phone to 50% in less than 20 minutes to power up your smartphone.

Processor & Memory

Powered by Mediatek's Dimensity 810 processor with Cortex-A76 architecture that works hard so you can play harder. Tallying an Antutu score of over 379,000 offers cutting-edge performance and advanced ARM Mali-G57 GPU, ensuring exciting high FPS gaming action. Experience seamless transition and smooth response; the N2 is fully capable of hefty multitasking like a breeze. Nothing gets in the way with an abundance of 256GB internal memory paired with 8GB RAM.

5G Connectivity

Built-in 5G modem, users will enjoy N2's ultra-fast connectivity and performance, perfect for streaming your favorite Netflix shows to fast-paced games and video calling loved ones with no lags. Download apps in seconds and movies in minutes. Blazing 5G speeds will be available on T-Mobile's largest and fastest 5G network and its MVNOs.

Quad AI Cameras – Pictures Like a Pro

The BOLD N2 sports a quad-camera configuration powered by A.I technology for professional portrait background blur, HDR backlight photography, night scenes, beauty mode, and Superpixel functions. 128-megapixel super zoom boosts each pixel, maximizing the clarity and detail of every picture. The quad-camera system includes a 64MP primary sensor, 5MP wide-angle 115° camera, 2MP depth camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP with f/2.4 aperture sub-camera to capture the depth of field, which results in optimal portrait modes blurred backgrounds like DSLR cameras and 2mp macro camera. In addition, a dual 16MP and 2MP depth sensor front camera allows for perfect selfies.

Additional A.I. Camera Features Include:

Night Mode for low-light environments Real Time Portrait Mode

Live Camera Filters

Face Beautification Features

Panorama Selfie to capture beautiful backgrounds Professional Camera Mode

Slow Motion Video Recording

Other Key Features:

Dual Sim Card Slots

OTG Charging Supported

Learn more: https://bluproducts.com/devices/bold-n2/

Full Specifications:

Network: (GSM/GPRS/EDGE) 850/900/1900/2100 MHz, 850/1700/1900/2100MHz, FDD LTE 2/4/5/12/13/17/25/26/66/71, TDD LTE 41, 5G Sub 6 n2/5/25/41/66/71/77

Display: Curved 6.6-inch AMOLED Full HD+ All-Screen 1080 x 2340, 20:9 aspect ratio, 393ppi, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: MediaTek Helio Dimensity 810, 6nm, 2.4GHz Octa-Core, ARM Cortex-A76

Quad Rear Cameras: Quad A.I 64MP Primary, 2MP Depth Camera, 5MP Wide-Angle 115°, 2MP Macro shot

Front Cameras: Dual 16MP + 2MP Depth Sensor Selfie, LED Flash, HD 1080p@30fps video recording

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz ac/b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, Hotspot

Security: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Face Unlock

Memory: 8GB RAM, 256GB Internal Memory

Dimensions: 158.7 x 74.1 x 8.6mm I 180g

Battery: Non-Removable Li-Polymer 4,200mAh 10V/3A 30W Quick Charger, Dual SIM

Available Color: Cyprus Teal

About BOLD:

The BOLD brand is a spin-off from the makers of BLU smartphones, a Miami-based mobile phone manufacturer. The new brand will be dedicated exclusively to premium Flagship and Flagship-Like devices, utilizing only the latest technology at incredible pricing, with limited releases of just 1 or 2 devices per year. BOLD smartphones will come without the high-priced over-kill but find just the right balance to deliver everything you want or need on a premium smartphone device, finding purpose in value and user experience.

