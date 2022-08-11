ORIGIN Metaverse Announces Inventory Affiliate Partnership with Condo.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIGIN Metaverse, a real estate technology company leveraging Web3 technology that is developing a virtual real estate marketplace, is pleased to announce its first inventory affiliate partner, Condo.com.
Headquartered in Miami Florida, Condo.com is one of the world's largest online condo marketplaces, connecting buyers and sellers to the global condo market. Condo.com showcases over 5 million properties for sale, rent and vacation and has a proprietary database of over 150,000 buildings where visitors can see floor plans, active inventory, recent sales and reviews.
With the inventory affiliate partnership with ORIGIN Condo.com will now have the unique ability to list their inventory on the ORIGIN marketplace with the capacity for these properties to transact as an NFTs, enhancing the user experience. ORIGIN minimizes and simplifies the steps to complete a transaction, making digital real estate accessible to everyone further fulfilling their goal of mass adoption for experts and novices interested in virtual real estate and transacting conventional real estate as NFTs. ORIGIN will provide a singular virtual real estate marketplace for users to buy, sell, and rent metaverse land as well as transact conventional real estate as NFTs seamlessly and securely.
Founder Fred Greene said, "Condo.com is a great brand to bring into the ORIGIN ecosystem. The Condo.com collection will strengthen our conventional real estate offering and allows us to expand to the reach of the real estate industry by introducing Web 3.0."
ORIGIN Metaverse is a real estate technology company leveraging Web3 by providing users the ability to buy, sell, rent, and fractionalize metaverse land and to transact physical real estate as NFTs. ORIGIN's virtual real estate marketplace unifies various metaverse platforms into a simple, secure, and streamlined marketplace. ORIGIN's mission is to be the bridge between worlds and the catalyst for mass adoption for real estate in the metaverse and as NFTs. To learn more about ORIGIN Metaverse visit www.originmv.com
Contact:
Valerie Bleus
(954) 820-4949
342360@email4pr.com
SOURCE ORIGIN
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.