ORIGIN Metaverse Announces Inventory Affiliate Partnership with Condo.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ORIGIN Metaverse, a real estate technology company leveraging Web3 technology that is developing a virtual real estate marketplace, is pleased to announce its first inventory affiliate partner, Condo.com .

Headquartered in Miami Florida, Condo.com is one of the world's largest online condo marketplaces, connecting buyers and sellers to the global condo market. Condo.com showcases over 5 million properties for sale, rent and vacation and has a proprietary database of over 150,000 buildings where visitors can see floor plans, active inventory, recent sales and reviews.

With the inventory affiliate partnership with ORIGIN Condo.com will now have the unique ability to list their inventory on the ORIGIN marketplace with the capacity for these properties to transact as an NFTs, enhancing the user experience. ORIGIN minimizes and simplifies the steps to complete a transaction, making digital real estate accessible to everyone further fulfilling their goal of mass adoption for experts and novices interested in virtual real estate and transacting conventional real estate as NFTs. ORIGIN will provide a singular virtual real estate marketplace for users to buy, sell, and rent metaverse land as well as transact conventional real estate as NFTs seamlessly and securely.

Founder Fred Greene said, "Condo.com is a great brand to bring into the ORIGIN ecosystem. The Condo.com collection will strengthen our conventional real estate offering and allows us to expand to the reach of the real estate industry by introducing Web 3.0."

About ORIGIN Metaverse

ORIGIN Metaverse is a real estate technology company leveraging Web3 by providing users the ability to buy, sell, rent, and fractionalize metaverse land and to transact physical real estate as NFTs. ORIGIN's virtual real estate marketplace unifies various metaverse platforms into a simple, secure, and streamlined marketplace. ORIGIN's mission is to be the bridge between worlds and the catalyst for mass adoption for real estate in the metaverse and as NFTs. To learn more about ORIGIN Metaverse visit www.originmv.com

Contact:

