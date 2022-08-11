Onymos Appoints Technology Industry Veteran Keith Feingold to Accelerate Business Expansion

Brings more than 25 years of experience to continue driving growth as the need for more efficient application development increases

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Onymos, developer of the world's first Features-as-a-Service platform, today announced the appointment of Keith Feingold as Vice President of Worldwide Sales. Joining the company's executive leadership team, Feingold is responsible for driving go-to-market efforts and business expansion. He's focused on establishing a strategic sales organization within Onymos that will cater to a variety of enterprise customers around the world.

Prior to joining Onymos, Feingold was the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Privacera, the industry leader in data governance software. In this role, he managed the company's entire sales organization, growing the team and customer base five-fold, and doubling revenues. Feingold also held previous positions with top technology companies, including Aginity, Talend, Mercator, TIBCO Software, and Oracle helping to create positive shareholder events.

"Keith is an astute Sales leader and his experience is best suited to help accelerate our efforts in enabling enterprises to optimize their application development process. I am personally thrilled that he chose to join us, and we are all extremely proud to have him join our team," said Shiva Nathan, Founder and CEO, Onymos. "Keith's decades of experience in the technology industry, specifically in software, will help Onymos continue to make a difference for a broader base of enterprise customers through our Features-as-a-Service platform."

The Onymos Features-as-a-Service platform enables mobile and web application development and innovation at unmatched speed, quality, and cost for enterprises across industries such as retail, healthcare, delivery, and digital media and entertainment. It has a full suite of over 20 foundational Features, including login, biometrics, chat, data storage, deep links, geo-services, and notifications. These Features can be easily added to new or existing applications and include the UI/UX, underlying logic that runs on the device, as well as server-side functions and integrations that process and store data in the cloud.

"Having spent more than 25 years in the software space, I am acutely aware of the challenges enterprises face as they innovate. One of the biggest challenges of today is the time-consuming and costly process of application development," said Feingold. "With timelines varying from a few months to a year or more, and each developer spending up to 20 hours per week on routine maintenance, application development has become too inefficient. Onymos' Features-as-a-Service platform empowers enterprises to establish a less burdensome process within their organizations so that developer time and effort can be spent on application innovation."

About Onymos

Onymos is the developer of the world's first Features-as-a-Service platform. Our more than 20 full-stack Features enable enterprises to build innovative and differentiated apps with unmatched speed, quality, and value. Onymos is trusted by top brands, including Albertsons, CVS, and Walmart. For more information, visit onymos.com, and join the conversation on Twitter and LinkedIn.

