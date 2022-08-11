Nicholas Steier Joins Seventy2 Capital's Hunt Valley Office

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a fast growing, independent wealth management practice with locations throughout the Eastern seaboard, is excited to announce that Nicholas Steier has joined their Hunt Valley office. In his role as Senior Vice President, Nick demystifies the financial process for individuals, families, and small business owners.

"The Hunt Valley office is excited for Nick to join our ranks," commented Troy Elser. "His deep experience in the industry is appreciated by all of us at Seventy2 Capital who believe our mission is to help clients build and preserve wealth while inspiring meaningful legacies."

During Nick's 20-year career, he has held positions with institutions including Morgan Stanley, SunTrust Securities, Wells Fargo Advisors, and UBS.

"Joining Seventy2 Capital is as exciting for my clients as it is for me," said Nick. "I've always strived to do better for the people who trust me, and Seventy2 Capital's independent platform will allow me to serve them like never before."

Outside of the office, Nick enjoys watching his kids compete in hockey and cheerleading. He stays connected to the community by serving on the board for the YMCA of the Roses and the Country Club of York Finance Committee.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is an independent, private client practice headquartered in Bethesda, MD. With decades of combined experience at some of Wall Street's largest firms, advisors specialize in addressing the unique needs of Fortune 500 executives, successful individuals and families, and small to medium-sized businesses. Seventy2 Capital's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of care and professionalism has earned its advisors some of the most advanced designations including the CFA®, CIMA®, CFP®, CAIA®, and national industry awards. Visit Seventy2 Capital.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For 20 years, Wells Fargo Financial Network, the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what's right for clients.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. WFAFN uses the trade name Wells Fargo Advisors. Any other referenced entity is a separate entity from WFAFN. www.wfafinet.com.

