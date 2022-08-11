PowerChord Wins MarTech Breakthrough Awards for Best Conversion Rate Optimization Solution

SaaS provider recognized for bringing together the most powerful CRM tools and reporting functions to maximize leads at the local level through automation, speed, and analysis

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerChord , the SaaS solution for dealer-sold brands specializing in local lead management and distribution, today announced it was awarded the 'Best Conversion Rate Optimization Solution' from the MarTech Breakthrough Awards .

The distinction recognizes PowerChord's platform, where brands can automatically distribute leads to local dealers. The company's innovative solution makes it easy for brands distributing high-consideration products through independent dealers to remain competitive in a constantly shifting digital landscape by focusing on locally targeted lead generation campaigns and marketing activities that are scalable, flexible and consistent across the brand.

"We are incredibly proud to win the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards for Best Conversion Rate Optimization Solution," said William Volmuth, president and CEO of PowerChord. "We are working to ensure that all of our dealer-distributed brands make the most of every sales lead, and being recognized as a leading MarTech solution is another proof point our customers can rely on. We're excited for what the future has in store for PowerChord and the industry at large."

PowerChord is continuing to disrupt the CRM industry, furthering its mission to help brands build relationships with their customers starting with their dealer network, so no lead goes unturned.

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, technologies and products in the global Advertising, Sales & Marketing Technology industry around the world today. Learn more and view the full list of 2022 winners here .

About PowerChord

PowerChord, Inc. specializes in lead distribution and management for large brands that utilize independent dealer networks to sell their high-consideration products. PowerChord's award-winning SaaS platform makes it easy for global brands who sell through dealer networks to remain competitive in a constantly shifting digital and local landscape. The company's scalable lead distribution and management platform enables brands to maintain a consistent local presence across hundreds or thousands of independent dealer locales on a global scale. In the past year, PowerChord was the recipient of three MarCom Platinum Awards, including Platinum Award Strategic Communications, Platinum Award Saas Microsite Digital Media and Platinum Award PowerChord HR PowerLeaders Achievement, as well as the recipient of the 2021 BIG Innovation award. Learn more at PowerChord .

