Toyota Announced as A Major Sponsor Of 33rd Southern Heritage Classic Featuring Jackson State University and Tennessee State University

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we announce Toyota as a major sponsor of the 33rd Southern Heritage Classic! The annual matchup between the Jackson State University Tigers and the Tennessee State University Tigers football teams will take place at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, September 10th in Memphis, TN. The one-year agreement between the Classic and Toyota represents the automaker's ongoing commitment to supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and its focus as a brand resource for the African American community. The highly anticipated cultural celebration features a full weekend of entertainment that includes concerts, career fair, golf tournament, parade, battle of the bands, the football game and much more. For more information, visit https://southernheritageclassic.com/.
"I'm excited and grateful to announce Toyota as a major sponsor of the 2022 Southern Heritage Classic," said Fred Jones, Founder of the Southern Heritage Classic. "Toyota has demonstrated its commitment to supporting HBCUs time and time again through efforts like this, and we're proud to partner with them."
"Toyota is extremely excited to be a part of the Southern Heritage Classic family. The energy and excellence it brings is like none other," said Darcey Rayner, Sponsorship Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "Toyota is proud of the way we show up and support HBCUs; and we look forward to continuing our efforts."
The 2022 edition of the Classic will feature a multitude of key events throughout the weekend of September 8-10 including:
- Classic Concert featuring The O'Jays
- Classic College & Career Fair
- Classic Coaches Luncheon featuring Deion Sanders, Eddie George, and Penny Hardaway
- Classic Funk Fest
- Classic Tailgate
- Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic
- Classic Parade
- Classic Battle of the Bands
- Classic Fashions and Brunch
- Southern Heritage Classic Football Game
- AutoZone Halftime Show
- Classic 5th Quarter
The football game promises to be an exciting one. These two talented teams and their retired NFL coaches bring a level of excitement unseen during any other game. Jackson State University is headed by Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and Tennessee State University is led by Coach Eddie George. Both men have been applauded for their efforts on and off the field and are using their talents to train the next generation of athletes.
About the Southern Heritage Classic: The Southern Heritage Classic Presented by FedEx, founded in 1990 by Fred Jones Jr., brings fans from across the U.S. to watch football rivals Jackson State University and Tennessee State University play every September at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, TN. The greatness of the Classic rests on how it connects kindred spirits - young and old - in celebration of the beauty of cultural diversity and the richness of the city's heritage. For tickets, visit www.southernheritageclassic.com.
About Toyota: Toyota TM, creator of the Prius hybrid and the Mirai fuel cell vehicle, is committed to building vehicles for the way people live through our Toyota and Lexus brands, and directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America (more than 39,000 in the U.S.). Over the past 60 years, Toyota has assembled nearly 43 million cars and trucks in North America at the company's 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, the company's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. Through our more than 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.), Toyota sold more than 2.6 million cars and trucks (more than 2.3 million in the U.S.) in 2021, of which, more than a quarter were electrified vehicles (hybrids, plug-ins and fuel cells).
Media Contact
Jae Henderson 901.359.6629 | 342355@email4pr.com
SOURCE Southern Heritage Classic
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.