Art "Pilin" Alvarez to Join ABF Basketball Program in Advisory Role

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABF Academy, a K-12 private institution, has experienced proven success with their Sports Academy model, thus far. The programs at ABF Academy have provided student-athletes with diverse and purposeful learning environments to master both their academic and athletic talents, which has translated into success on the field, on the court, and in the classroom. More recently, ABF Academy announced its plans for expansion to the Doral and Hialeah areas. Today, Manny Riera, Owner and Chief Academic Officer of ABF Academy, announced that Art "Pilin" Alvarez will serve as an advisor within the ABF Basketball program.
Art Alvarez, affectionately known by his nickname "Pilin," has been a staple in the basketball community for over 21 years. Coach Pilin's legacy is highlighted by his history of success in the South Florida area, where he led Miami Christian to State Championships in 2000, 2002, 2015, 2016, and 2017, received Coach of the Year honors in Miami-Dade County in 2002, and achieved an FHSAA record 40 wins and 2 losses during the 2002-2003 campaign. On a national scale, Alvarez has accumulated an illustrious career wherein he has received multiple nationally recognized awards, coached two NBA players in J.J. Barea and O.J. Mayo and various other NBA prospects, and sent over 300 student-athletes to collegiate institutions on scholarship. In 2019, Pilin Alvarez, serving as founder and president, established Miami Prep School with the goal of offering young athletes in their post graduate year a unique opportunity to excel both academically and athletically in an effort to attain their dreams of playing at the next level.
Taking his efforts to offer young student-athletes both elite academic and athletic instruction a step further, Art "Pilin" Alvarez is set to join forces with ABF Academy. "It has long been my belief that there was an opportunity to create an institution that married strong academics and strong athletics under the same roof," said Pilin Alvarez. "With [Manny Riera's] experience on the academic side and my experience on the basketball side, we believe that ABF Academy will soon play host to some of the best students-athletes and perhaps the best sport programs at the middle and high school levels. I cannot wait to get started and I look forward to establishing a program that is a forced to be reckoned with. Get ready, because ABF Academy is now in town."
Effective immediately, Art "Pilin" Alvarez will work closely with the staff at ABF to begin preparations for the 2022-2023 basketball season. "Mr. Alvarez has cemented his status as one of the premier coaches in the game of basketball," stated Manny Riera. "We're thrilled to have someone of his caliber on our staff, and we look forward to the immediate impact he can bring to our program. As I've said before, ABF Academy has a goal to become a premiere destination for both academics and athletics, and there's just no arguing with the fact that Pilin is the best man to get us there."
Media Contact:
Dave Arteaga
305-257-5565
342349@email4pr.com
SOURCE ABF Academy
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.