OhmConnect Expands Executive Team with Appointment of David Cooper as Chief Financial Officer

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OhmConnect , the leading provider of residential energy flexibility, today announced the appointment of David Cooper as Chief Financial Officer. David joins OhmConnect from Ripple Foods where he helped lead the rapidly growing plant-based food company. He brings a track record of $24B+ in financial transactions, including IPOs, tax-free spin-offs, M&A, debt financings, an LBO, and a rights offering.

He joins as OhmConnect continues to drive the adoption of its industry-transforming technology across the U.S. David brings a strategic and operational focus in guiding Fortune 500 and privately held companies through rapid growth, complex issues, and organizational change.

"David's extensive background in finance management will be an invaluable asset as we work towards a 100% clean energy future," said Cisco DeVries, CEO, OhmConnect. "David's leadership at multiple industry-defining companies, coupled with his lifetime of support for a more sustainable world, makes him the ideal steward for OhmConnect's next phase of growth."

Cooper's appointment follows a year and a half of significant milestones for OhmConnect, including: new partnerships with Carrier, SunPower, and the Japan Energy Fundand $55M in Series D funding , led by ClearSky, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners, and Telus Ventures to stabilize the grid and ensure a clean energy future.

"My passion for the transformative potential of OhmConnect's technology has me excited to join its exceptional leadership team," said Cooper. "OhmConnect is uniquely positioned to create a more stable electrical grid and usher in the new era of clean energy."

