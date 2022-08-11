Review Cannabis Event MJ Unpacked Announces the Debut of the MJU Venture Summit

The focused program will be exclusively available to venture fund managers, family office executives, and UHNW individuals, featuring top thought leaders in the cannabis industry
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently dubbed the cannabis industry's most inventive conference, MJ Unpacked announced the launch of the MJU Venture Summit to be held on Wednesday, September 28, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, in conjunction with the larger exclusive cannabis trade event.
Attendance at the MJU Venture Summit is exclusive to venture fund managers, family office executives and UHNW individuals actively investing in the cannabis space and requires registration for MJ Unpacked.
The half-day program will kick off at noon on Wednesday with a hosted lunch and networking, followed by high-level relevant discussions for the investor set in the cannabis space. The program will close with a champagne networking session before feeding into the Brand Experience Hall opening reception at MJ Unpacked, featuring some of the most innovative and successful brands from every adult-use market in the United States.
Speakers from Verano, Terrapin Care Station, Cowan & Co, the Canadian Stock Exchange, American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH), the US Cannabis Council, Poseidon Investment Management, Merida Capital Holdings, and BDSA will headline sessions at the MJU Venture Summit. Sessions will focus on investor-relevant topics, including utilizing public market capital, the latest updates for federal reform, global markets reports, and an exits panel.
"There has been strong interest by the investment community to have a private gathering of fund managers to connect," stated George Jage, co-founder of MJ Unpacked. "Most deals today are being syndicated, and new funds and sources of capital are emerging in the space that will greatly benefit from the networking and learning opportunity. And as we grow, the opportunity for private equity and institutional investors to have a home to glean the insights they need will be essential."
MJ Unpacked is the only national cannabis event exclusively for cannabis brands, retail executives, and accredited investors actively investing in cannabis. The event will be held September 28-30 at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas. Registration is available through www.mjunpacked.com. Investors are required to register for MJ Unpacked and meet the event's registration requirements to access the MJU Venture Summit.
All it takes is a spark. MJ Unpacked is the first cannabis event of its kind that places passionate cannabis retailers and THC CPG brands at the center of it all, with unique opportunities to connect, collaborate and access capital. In a newly imagined format, executives are free to learn from fellow professionals, explore expansion opportunities and prepare to be competitive in a national market. The event is held annually in Las Vegas and New York City and features over 100 nationally-recognized cannabis brands alongside impressive speaker panels and an invite-only Venture Summit. MJ Unpacked was founded by George Jage, former president of MJBizDaily/MJBizCon and CEO of Dope Media, and Kim Jage, former EVP & CMO of World Tea Media, with the goal of filling the gap where brands and retailers convene to drive the future of the industry, capturing the next stage of market growth and delivering a true return on investment and objectives. For more information, please visit: https://mjunpacked.com and https://jagemedia.com or follow on Instagram and Twitter.
MATTIO Communications
342377@email4pr.com
848.333.4442
SOURCE MJ Unpacked
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.