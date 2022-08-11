Hair Restoration on a Molecular Level: Juvexin Explored

"No. 1 Worldwide Hair Taming System, First Vegan Smoothing Treatment In The Industry."
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GK Hair has had many honors in 15 long years of progress. However, it's the discovery and infusion of Juvexin that sets the bar quite high. A unique ingredient used only by GK Hair, Juvexin has been among the most revolutionary discoveries in the past 50 years in the realm of hair care.
So, what is Juvexin? In simple words, a keratin anti-aging protein blend that is optimized to restore hair health and maintain its natural shine. Derived from pristine sheep wool through an environmentally friendly process, Juvexin is known to provide "hair restoration on a molecular level". Let's explore how!
Juvexin contains keratin in its non-hydrolyzed form and consists of both larger and smaller molecules. While larger molecules wrap around the hair shaft to seal hair cuticles and balance the porosity of hair, smaller molecules penetrate into the hair shaft, repairing the cortex and restoring it back to its former glory. This way, the ingredient does not only protect the cuticle layer from facing further damage, but also nourishes the hair cortex from within.
With the help of Juvexin, GK Hair has grown to dominate the world of hair taming with some of the most revolutionary discoveries, along with No. 1 worldwide hair taming system, vegan hair care line, and the first vegan taming system, which is infused with a plant based form of Juvexin derived from Quinoa and Pea Protein. The nourishing properties of Juvexin make it really suitable for all hair types, and GK Hair is the only brand to harness its benefits. Although Juvexin-infused products are tried and trusted by many salon professionals as well as end-users, experts claim that this revolutionary ingredient will soon be having its spotlight moment in the hair care industry.
