Keep Music Alive Announces Teen Musical Prodigy Neil Nayyar as Official Kids Music Day Spokesperson for 7th Annual Kids Music Day (10/7/2022)

PHILADELPHIA, Aug.11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keep Music Alive, the music education non-profit organization, today announced that musical wunderkind Neil Nayyar will serve as the official spokesperson for the 7th Annual Kids Music Day. At just 16 years old, Neil has already mastered playing over 110 unique musical instruments from around the world, including the flute, guitar, piano, saxophone, sitar, harp and many more including a few many have never heard of. Neil has already been featured on two Honda car commercials and performed the national anthem at multiple major and minor league sports teams in his home state of California. Neil is attending the prestigious Grammy Camp this summer and has just released his first book entitled "Passion to Exploration of 107 Sound Machines".
The 7th Annual "Kids Music Day" will be celebrated on Friday October 7th, 2022. Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with over 1,000 music schools, music stores and other music organizations around the world to hold special events that benefit and celebrate kids playing music. Events held by participating locations include open houses, instrument petting zoos, free music lessons, student music performances, community/family jams, instrument donation drives, kids open mics and more.
The Music & Arts retail chain offers lessons for over 23 musical instruments and voice and will host two free group music lessons at 240+ lesson locations nationwide:
Saturday 10/8 - Group Guitar Class with instructor performances and free trial lessons. RSVP - https://events.musicarts.com/events/free-group-guitar-class-for-beginners-400214912577
Sunday 10/9 - Group Guitar Class with instructor performances and free trial lessons. RSVP - https://events.musicarts.com/events/free-group-guitar-class-for-beginners-400228994697
As a special offer, any event attendee that signs-up to become a lessons student on 10/8 or 10/9 will receive a FREE guitar (while supplies last)!"
Kids Music Day Ambassadors - Over a dozen celebrity artists are showing their support for Music Education by lending their name as Kids Music Day Ambassadors including:
Julie Andrews, Jack Black, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart,
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Michael Feinstein, Kenny Loggins, Richie Sambora,
Sarah McLachlan, Vanessa Williams, Victor Wooten, Todd Rundgren, Neil Nayyar
Philip Lawrence, Bernie Williams, Damien Escobar and Mandy Harvey
Kids Music Day is also being supported by numerous music industry brands including Alfred Music, CASIO EMI, Conn-Selmer, D'Addario Foundation, Kala Brand Music, Hungry for Music, Les Paul Foundation, Make Music, Music Nomad Equipment Care, Musicology, Remo Percussion and the Spirit of Harmony Foundation. Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome these partners helping to share the Kids Music Day message, inspiring more kids to begin their own musical journey.
Kids Music Day is one of two international music holidays founded by Keep Music Alive. Some of the largest music chains in the nation participate in Kids Music Day & Teach Music Week with many of their locations including Music & Arts, Guitar Center, Kindermusik, Music Together, Gymboree, Long & McQuade, Bach to Rock and the legendary School of Rock.
Keep Music Alive is a national 501(c)(3) organization help more kids and adults to reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. For more information please call (610) 874-6312 or visit www.KeepMusicAlive.org and www.KidsMusicDay.org.
Music & Arts, one of the nation's largest music lessons providers and part of the Guitar Center family of brands, continues its mission to promote and support the merits of music education and the joy of music lessons by offering this opportunity for new musicians to get involved. To learn more about Music & Arts, visit www.MusicArts.com.
Media Contact:
Vincent James
610-874-6312
342367@email4pr.com
SOURCE Keep Music Alive
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.