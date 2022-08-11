ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

NACE One Award Winners Announced

by PRNewswire
August 11, 2022 8:33 AM | 4 min read

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Catering and Events recognized the best in the industry at the NACE One Awards Gala during the annual NACE Experience Conference, which was held in Orlando, Florida in July.

Entries were received from catering, hospitality, and event professionals and companies across the country competing in categories such as Chapter Diversity and Inclusion, Micro Event of the Year, Frontline Hero, Hall of Fame, and more.

Catering and event professionals judged nominees and selected the winners based on creative qualities.

Congratulations to our winners:

Industry Awards

Partner of the Year
Encore Global

Event Photography of the Year (Corporate)
Jodi Harris, Sight & Sound Events

Event Photography of the Year (Wedding)
Caroline and Brian's Wedding, Stephen Gossett, Noveli Wedding Photography

Team Event of the Year
Cafe Natalie Catering
EB Inc Events
LG Event Entertainment and Production
Plan Our Day

Event Production of the Year (Social)
Anna Garcia, Addison Reserve Country Club

Catered Event of the Year
The 2021 Claire's Army Gala by Plate Perfect Catering

Wedding of the Year
Social by Dana

Speaker of the Year
Aleya Harris, CPCE

Frontline Hero
Megan Estrada

Event Entertainment of the Year
Jodi Harris, Sight & Sound Events

Event Design and Décor of the Year
Jaclyn Watson Events

Virtual Event of the Year
Seattle Lives: Wish Night 2021

Micro Event of the Year
J Barry Designs

Innovator of the Year
Instawork

Individual Awards

Hall of Fame Award
Cindy Marshall, CPCE

Member of the Year
Dana Kadwell, CPCE

Student Member of the Year
Olivia Betka

George Zell Spirit of NACE
Dawn Peterson, CPCE

Emerging Member of the Year
Jamie Adams, CPCE

Chapter Awards

Chapter of the Year (20-49 members)
NACE Alamo

Chapter of the Year (50+ members)
NACE Triangle

Chapter Program of the Year (20-49 members)
NACE Richmond

Chapter Program of the Year (50+ members)
NACE Houston

Chapter Fundraising Event of the Year (20-49 members)
NACE Tacoma South Puget Sound

Chapter Fundraising Event of the Year (50+ members)
NACE Boston

Chapter Diversity and Inclusion
NACE Boston

Chapter Engagement
NACE Phoenix

Chapter Education Program of the Year (50+ members)
NACE Dallas/Fort Worth

Chapter Community Service of the Year (20-49 members)
NACE Las Vegas

Chapter Community Service of the Year (50+ members)
NACE Houston

Chapter Hybrid/Virtual Program of the Year
NACE Richmond

For more information on our awards program, visit nace.net/nace-one-awards.

About National Association for Catering and Events

The National Association for Catering and Events represents caterers, event planners and event professionals. Our members are a passionate and vibrant community of innovators, organizers, and creators who look to us for resources and networks that help them thrive. Our services include education and certification programs, conferences and events, awards, career services, and programs that support our vital chapter network. Learn more at www.nace.net.

Contact: Charmayne Branch, 410-290-5410, 342346@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nace-one-award-winners-announced-301603923.html

SOURCE National Association for Catering and Events

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AwardsPress Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.