NACE One Award Winners Announced

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Catering and Events recognized the best in the industry at the NACE One Awards Gala during the annual NACE Experience Conference, which was held in Orlando, Florida in July.
Entries were received from catering, hospitality, and event professionals and companies across the country competing in categories such as Chapter Diversity and Inclusion, Micro Event of the Year, Frontline Hero, Hall of Fame, and more.
Catering and event professionals judged nominees and selected the winners based on creative qualities.
Congratulations to our winners:
Partner of the Year
Encore Global
Event Photography of the Year (Corporate)
Jodi Harris, Sight & Sound Events
Event Photography of the Year (Wedding)
Caroline and Brian's Wedding, Stephen Gossett, Noveli Wedding Photography
Team Event of the Year
Cafe Natalie Catering
EB Inc Events
LG Event Entertainment and Production
Plan Our Day
Event Production of the Year (Social)
Anna Garcia, Addison Reserve Country Club
Catered Event of the Year
The 2021 Claire's Army Gala by Plate Perfect Catering
Wedding of the Year
Social by Dana
Speaker of the Year
Aleya Harris, CPCE
Frontline Hero
Megan Estrada
Event Entertainment of the Year
Jodi Harris, Sight & Sound Events
Event Design and Décor of the Year
Jaclyn Watson Events
Virtual Event of the Year
Seattle Lives: Wish Night 2021
Micro Event of the Year
J Barry Designs
Innovator of the Year
Instawork
Hall of Fame Award
Cindy Marshall, CPCE
Member of the Year
Dana Kadwell, CPCE
Student Member of the Year
Olivia Betka
George Zell Spirit of NACE
Dawn Peterson, CPCE
Emerging Member of the Year
Jamie Adams, CPCE
Chapter of the Year (20-49 members)
NACE Alamo
Chapter of the Year (50+ members)
NACE Triangle
Chapter Program of the Year (20-49 members)
NACE Richmond
Chapter Program of the Year (50+ members)
NACE Houston
Chapter Fundraising Event of the Year (20-49 members)
NACE Tacoma South Puget Sound
Chapter Fundraising Event of the Year (50+ members)
NACE Boston
Chapter Diversity and Inclusion
NACE Boston
Chapter Engagement
NACE Phoenix
Chapter Education Program of the Year (50+ members)
NACE Dallas/Fort Worth
Chapter Community Service of the Year (20-49 members)
NACE Las Vegas
Chapter Community Service of the Year (50+ members)
NACE Houston
Chapter Hybrid/Virtual Program of the Year
NACE Richmond
For more information on our awards program, visit nace.net/nace-one-awards.
The National Association for Catering and Events represents caterers, event planners and event professionals. Our members are a passionate and vibrant community of innovators, organizers, and creators who look to us for resources and networks that help them thrive. Our services include education and certification programs, conferences and events, awards, career services, and programs that support our vital chapter network. Learn more at www.nace.net.
Contact: Charmayne Branch, 410-290-5410, 342346@email4pr.com
SOURCE National Association for Catering and Events
