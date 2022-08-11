DISC Sports & Spine Center Breaks Ground on Next-Level ASC in Los Angeles

The new Marina del Rey surgery center will feature a safe, modern design and elevated patient experience when it opens in early 2023.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") continues to strengthen its presence in the Los Angeles market by announcing plans for a new ambulatory surgery center (ASC) in Marina del Rey, for which construction has already begun. Located adjacent to DISC's existing musculoskeletal clinic in Steelwave's Marina Park (map), the new ASC combines the latest advances in minimally invasive technology and medical infrastructure with a world-class surgical team to elevate the patient experience in a safe, modern setting. Preview 3D renders of the new center HERE.

Today's announcement – made by founding director and pioneering neurological spine surgeon, Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr. – builds on a legacy that began 16 years ago when DISC opened its first ASC in Marina del Rey. Since then, DISC has used outcome-based data to launch a top-rated Newport Beach ASC in 2011 and is now returning to LA with its most advanced center yet, capable of treating a projected volume of 1,000 complex spine cases annually.

"Over these past 16 years, we have embraced a fierce commitment to constantly evaluate, learn, innovate and fine-tune every part of the patient experience, whether the cases are simple or complex," explained Dr. Bray. "Our new facility is the product of all of this – an ASC upholding DISC's superior quality while creating a model that is truly the future of high-acuity outpatient spine for the U.S."

DISC's 11,000 square-foot ASC will include two state-of-the-art operating rooms with Zeiss microscopes, a PACU bay and four private patient rooms (including a luxury suite). The ASC will also feature an inviting family lounge, private consult room and modern waiting room. DISC's new admin space, some 2,200 square feet, will have digitally integrated live OR feeds, collaborative work stations and conference space for teaching.

Taylor Design is the architectural firm attached, while Cannon Building is handling the construction.

"Building on the standard set by DISC's Newport Beach center, we have designed Marina del Rey to be the ASC of the future," said John Gresko, Taylor Design's Principal | Regional Director, Southern California. "We have reimagined patient and physician flow to streamline care and make the environment feel more like an elevated, luxurious experience than a clinical hospital. With no detail spared when it comes to patient monitoring or OR capabilities, this is a complete level-up in design and quality for a specialized site of service."

DISC's Marina del Rey ASC is slated to open in early 2023.

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's premier provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center in Newport Beach and full-service clinic in Marina del Rey, DISC has set a new standard for high-acuity, minimally invasive spine surgery and orthopedic sports medicine surgery in an outpatient setting, both safely and on a cost-effective basis. DISC, which accepts most major insurance plans, is a subsidiary of Trias Global and a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company. It is also an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center.

For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

