The Land Broker Co-Op to Host October Land Investment Month

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New and seasoned investors alike will be given a unique opportunity to deepen their understanding of land as an asset class thanks to a new initiative from The Land Broker Co-Op.
The Land Broker Co-Op has named October as National Land Investment Month; a month-long special event focusing on land as an investment grade asset class. Backed by Land Broker magazine and the Co-op's nationwide membership of rural real estate professionals, investors can expect a full itinerary of educational content and events, including webinars, guest bloggers and commentary by recognized professionals from across the industry.
Land Investment Month will also provide investors with unprecedented access to emerging technology, local insights and thousands of parcels of land across the country – empowering them to explore and value land investment opportunities nationwide.
A trio of expert-led seminars, carefully designed to help participants understand land as an investment with three key strategies for success, kicks off on October 12 with a deep dive into the essential technology driving modern investment forward.
The inaugural 30-minute session, presented by sponsor Acres.co, will explore how modern tech platforms are changing the game for investors. This is the perfect introductory session for those looking to maximize the tools available throughout Land Investment Month including customizable maps.
The second webinar, on October 19 will be in strategic partnership with REALTORS® Land Institute and cover how to find and work with qualified land brokers, avoid costly mistakes, and grow a lucrative investment portfolio.
The final webinar in the trio will take place on Oct 26. In cooperation with the Farm Credit system, the 30-minute session will cover Farm Credit's nationwide network of cooperatives, and how they can assist land investors.
David Zawalich Sponsorship Director of Land Broker Co-op said, "We're proud to name October 2022 as the first Land Investment Month and have carefully curated a wide range of public-access educational material, resources, and expertise to add value to both new investors, and those already familiar with land as an asset-class. In addition, Land Investment Month will be prominently featured along with participating brokerages in the Fall Issue of Land Broker magazine.
To find out more about National Land Investment month visit: https://www.landinvestmentmonth.com
Land Investment Month is a new initiative from the U.S. Land Broker Co-op. Land Broker Co-op (https://www.landbrokermls.com/) enjoys national recognition as the premier land broker MLS in the country. Its listings cover acreage, farms, and ranches. Founded in 2018, it is the only agent/broker owned listing site in the rural land sector.
