Preparing and Aligning Your Biotech Organization for Commercial Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about preparing and aligning your biotech company for commercial success. Attendees will learn how applying a commercial lens from the outset can help companies stay on course and enhance commercial viability. The featured speaker will discuss the key questions to consider when determining if your organization is aligned for commercial success.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --An emerging biotech company clearly relies on its scientific prowess to develop an asset that can be efficacious. Throughout development, this scientific "weight" is valuable but too often, promising science is unable to overcome underfunded and under-planned commercial strategy. As emerging biotech companies find the right path to commercialization for their organization, there are key questions to consider when determining if your organization is aligned for commercial success, including:

Are company goals achievable when transitioning to a commercial organization?

Is the organization making the right decisions regarding commercial investment?

Is the Board and C-suite able to lead the organization to a commercial mindset?

Applying a commercial lens from the outset can help companies stay on course and enhance commercial viability.

Join Lee Taurman, SVP, Full-Service Commercial, Syneos Health®; John Dillman, Chief Commercial Officer, VBI Vaccines; and Brian Johnson, Chief Commercial Officer, Novan, for the live webinar on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

