Morgan Lewis Enhances Their Relativity Environment with Lineal Amplify

Morgan Lewis selects Amplify to power their Relativity offering improving their chat capabilities, privilege document identification, image classification, threading analysis, workflow tracking and defensibility, and enhancing their development team with Amplify's rapid solution development suite.

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Morgan Lewis eData group, the industry's leading law firm supplier of advanced discovery solutions, has selected Lineal Amplify to drive greater efficiencies for their Relativity offering. Lineal's Amplify is a practitioner-designed, Ai-based suite of Relativity-integrated solutions consisting of three core elements: applications designed to speed and provide better insights to the discovery process, a workflow solution providing better tracking of case team decisions and key documentation, and a rapid solution development suite. Amplify empowers clients to run, track, and templatize processes, independent of service providers, and operate Lineal's innovation award-winning applications such as ChatCraft, PrivFinder, Snippets, LTAi threading and Bot Detector.

"Morgan Lewis has always been focused on finding innovative solutions for their clients' data challenges, and we're happy to help them with this quest," said Damon Goduto, partner at Lineal. "Tess Blair is a pioneer in the legal technology space, and it's an honor when she sees value in what we're building."

Lineal CTO, Kit Mackie said, "after leading the development of Relativity and NexLP Story Engine, at Lineal I work directly with our clients to understand their needs and goals. Amplify is the culmination of those discussions and I'm very proud of what we have released. And when a firm like Morgan Lewis sees the value of supercharging their Relativity environment, it's added validation."

Benefits of Lineal Amplify:

ChatCraft displays chats in Relativity like chats, and allows for individual message tagging and productions, speeding review and productions of chat and collaboration data

PrivFinder utilizes communication data analysis to quickly identify likely privileged documents

Snippets shows context around keyword hits, allowing for a fast-paced review

Bot Detector flags automated communications for quick data culling

LTAi Threading suppresses 15% more communication data than traditional threading and allows for continuous data loads

Lineal Images classifies every image in the Relativity workspace for bulk tagging

Workflow Driver allows designing, running, and reporting on any process right within Relativity

Immediately answers the question, "Why didn't we produce those eight documents three years ago?"

About Lineal – Lineal (http://www.lineal.com), is a legal data services organization leveraging AI and process-driven workflows to solve information governance, discovery, privacy, compliance, DSAR, conversion, and cyber issues for law firms and corporations. Headquartered in Dallas, and with offices throughout the North and South Americas, Europe, and Asia, Lineal has been delivering pioneering solutions since 2009.

