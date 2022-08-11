Xpressdocs Recognized for Content Personalization Innovation in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that it has selected Xpressdocs, a leading provider of brand management and direct marketing solutions, as the winner of the "Best Content Personalization Software" award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the breakthrough Xpressdocs Automated Direct Mail solution.

Xpressdocs Automated Direct Mail handles the personalization of marketing messages from every angle. Via their tech, any data variable a business tracks can be personalized. Clients can use names, purchase histories, birthdays, and more to enhance direct mail campaigns with personalized copy and images.

Automated Direct Mail (ADM) can be used for further personalization by using customer habits and behaviors to trigger communications, targeting customers one-to-one, and segmenting customer data to reach specific audiences using demographic and geographic metrics.

When a trigger activates with ADM, a personalized direct mail piece is generated. It is then printed and mailed the next business day. Clients utilize this to automate messages that upsell or cross sell products based on customer purchase patterns, win back business based on inactive user statuses, send thank you messages, birthday offers, or service reminders, as well as automate official notifications or collection notices.

"Xpressdocs is laser-focused on leveraging technology to produce measurable, made-to-order marketing solutions. While other companies outsource these tasks, we have a 125,000-square-foot facility with state-of-the-art presses and dedicated experts," said Darrin Rayner, CEO of Xpressdocs. "We also provide several layers of human expertise to ensure clients receive guidance whenever they need it. We want to help brands through the creation, production, and distribution of materials, marketing collateral, and communications with solutions that streamline processes, automate tasks, and empower a distributed workforce."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"Every savvy business prioritizes the personalization of marketing messages. There's an average increase in response rate of 50 percent just by targeting customers one-to-one. That response grows substantially just by adding a person's name and more sophisticated information," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Xpressdocs helps businesses trigger personalized direct mail campaigns based on their customers' behaviors allowing them to automatically send out high-quality, timely, and relevant communications that make response rates take off. Congratulations on being our choice for 'Best Content Personalization Software.'"

Automated Direct Mail key features include API Integrations to easily integrate with existing CRMs, customer databases, and practice management platforms. Additionally, ADM can handle orders of any size, with no minimums, enabling highly personalized communications to be produced at the most relevant time.

####

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

About Xpressdocs

Xpressdocs has over 20 years of experience as an innovative provider of brand management and direct marketing solutions. Xpressdocs' solutions are highly configurable, enabling a distributed user base to efficiently source and customize a wide range of brand-compliant products and services. Xpressdocs' proprietary software, US-based contact center, and vertically integrated fulfillment capabilities combine to deliver unmatched quality, consistency, and speed to market while helping our client organizations realize significant cost reductions through automation and reduced overhead. Xpressdocs is a proud partner to organizations that span the spectrum of growth phases, from start-ups to established Fortune 500 brands.

Media Contact

James Johnson, MarTech Breakthrough, 213.255.3658, james@martechbreakthrough.com

Twitter

SOURCE MarTech Breakthrough