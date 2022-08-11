New Report Shows Americans Support 19 of the Major Proposals in Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

Thirteen Proposals Supported by Bipartisan Majorities
COLLEGE PARK, Md., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis of past in-depth surveys conducted by the Program for Public Consultation (PPC) of the School of Public Policy at the University of Maryland on 20 of the major proposals in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022—related to the environment, health care, and the workforce—shows that 19 proposals receive majority support, including majorities of Democrats and Independents, and in most cases, large bipartisan majorities. Among Republicans, majorities support 13 of the proposals, are divided on 2, and oppose 5. Only one proposal garners bipartisan opposition.
The issue areas of the environment and health care had the most proposals receive bipartisan support. This easy-to-read graphic shows a breakdown of public views on each policy.
Seventeen proposals were tested by PPC, using public consultation surveys, in which a nationally representative sample of respondents are briefed on a proposal and evaluate pro and con arguments before coming to their conclusions. Survey content is reviewed by experts on different sides to ensure the briefing is accurate and balanced and that the arguments are the strongest ones being made.
Three proposals, all related to health care, were tested by Stanford's Deliberative Democracy Lab, using deliberative opinion polls, in which a nationally representative sample of respondents are provided a detailed briefing on each issue and proposal, and deliberate in-person with experts and peers before making their final recommendation.
"Majorities support 19 of 20 major proposals in the legislation," commented Steven Kull, director of PPC. "While there has been grave concern about the state of our democracy, the movement of this bill should give Americans hope that our system can and does work, and that Congress is acting to reflect the will of the people.
Public consultation surveys have found more than 172 policy positions on which majorities of Republicans and Democrats agree. Thirteen of these 172 common ground positions are components of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. "Assuming Congress enacts and the President signs the Inflation Reduction Act, there are still more than 150 policy positions supported by bipartisan majorities, which can serve as a roadmap for Congress to tackle other pressing concerns," said Kull.
- Graphic Summarizing Findings (PDF)
- Full Report: Americans on Proposals in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (PDF)
Contact: JP Thomas, 617-899-8570
342383@email4pr.com
SOURCE Program for Public Consultation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
