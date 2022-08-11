SugarCRM Named "Best Overall CRM Company" in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Sugar is Recognized for its Platform That Makes the Hard Things Easier for Sales, Marketing and Service Professionals in the Prestigious International Annual Awards Program

LOS ANGELES , Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, has been selected as the winner of the "Best Overall CRM Company" award in the 5th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Sugar is a cloud-based, AI-driven CRM platform that provides a full CX solution across marketing, sales, and customer service teams. When organizations lack the tools, data, insights, and strategy to optimize customer experience, Sugar is there to make the hard things easier for sales, marketing, and services professionals by letting the platform do the work. Sugar makes CRM more accessible for improved productivity and creates a data-driven CRM culture.

SugarPredict uses artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and predictive analytics to identify patterns and trends, know which leads to prioritize, improves win rates, increases deal sizes, and enhances client retention.

Sugar has made significant investments to bring the SugarPredict AI engine to its full platform portfolio – pioneering pre-configured, out-of-the-box AI for all that drives value from Day One. Unlike other AI-enabled CRM systems, SugarPredict is pre-integrated and included as a basic service without the traditional time, cost, and expertise required to leverage AI. In addition, its no-code, low-code platform puts change in the hands of non-technical business users.

In the past fiscal year, Sugar has achieved a 120 percent increase in orders for its unified platform.

"We are honored to be selected as the marquee 'Best Overall CRM Company' award winner in the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program," said Clare Dorrian, Chief Marketing Officer, SugarCRM. "Sugar has an unrelenting focus on product innovation, and we see it paying off each day through exceptional customer success. By making CRM more accessible, creating a more data-driven CRM culture, and properly aligning teams to drive high-definition customer experiences, organizations can create customers for life."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted nearly 3,000 nominations from 18 different countries.

"Sugar uncovers hidden market opportunities, boosts sales productivity, helps to close more of the right deals, unlocks sales pipeline predictions, and provides companies with the breakthrough and transformative power of AI," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "This cutting-edge technology takes on the responsibility of making AI 'just work' for customers so they can identify patterns and correlations never before possible. Congratulations to Sugar on being a winner in the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards program."

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM is how marketing, sales, and service teams finally get a clear picture of each customer to help businesses reach new levels of performance and predictability. Sugar is the CRM platform that makes the hard things easier.

Thousands of companies in over 120 countries rely on Sugar to achieve high-definition CX by letting the platform do the work. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sugar is backed by Accel-KKR.

For more information about SugarCRM, visit: sugarcrm.com.

