Megawatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. Kicks Off Lithium Exploration Field Program at Route 381 and Mistumis in James Bay Area, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Megawatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. MEGA WR WALRF (the "Company" or "Megawatt") is pleased to announce that it has begun fieldwork at the Route 381 and Mistumis Lithium projects in the James Bay Territory of northern Quebec. The program will consist of a high-resolution drone survey to capture spatial data and imagery combined with mapping and sampling of areas prospective for lithium bearing pegmatites. Orix Geoscience Inc. of Toronto will be using a long-range fixed wing, vertical takeoff and landing drone to complete the project producing a base map of a portion of MegaWatt's properties (~3,600 hectares), digital surface/terrain models, point cloud, contour lines, and imagery analysis to identify outcrops, features of interest, and future mapping and prospecting areas. Mapping, sampling and prosecting will be carried out simultaneously around a magnetic high and anomalous lithium sample earlier identified in the area. It is anticipated to take approximately five weeks from project start to delivery of results and analysis.
David Thornley-Hall, CEO, commented, "We are excited to continue further work on currently unexplored zones at Megawatt's Route 381 project in addition to the Company's first fieldwork at Mistumis project that was acquired last winter."
Mr. Geoffrey Reed (MAusMM (CP)) (MAIG), Consultant for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.
MegaWatt is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill Property, consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.
Additionally, the Company has acquired an 80% interest in a company that indirectly holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in two prospective silver-zinc projects in Australia, being the Tyr Silver Project and the Century South Silver-Zinc Project (see press release dated October 15, 2020), an indirect 100% interest (subject to a 1% NSR) in and to certain mining tenements in Northern Territory and New South Wales, Australia prospective for nickel cobalt-scandium and rare earths and a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in and to the Route 381 Lithium Property, comprised of 40 mineral claims located in James Bay Territory, north of Matagami in the Province of Quebec, covering 2,126 hectares (see press release dated February 3, 2021) and 229 additional mineral exploration claims ("the new claims") in the James Bay area of Quebec. The new claims cover an area of 12,116 hectares or 121 square kms.
Investors can learn more about the Company and team at https://megawattmetals.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"David Thornley-Hall"
Chief Executive Officer
The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
SOURCE MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.