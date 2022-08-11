Worldwide Pilates Equipment Industry to 2030 - Increasing Health Consciousness and Awareness among People is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pilates Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pilates equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. Pilates equipment refers to the exercise apparatus such as Cadillac, reformers, chairs, barrels & arcs, Pilates towers, and other accessories. They promote physical strength, flexibility, posture, and cognitive perception. Pilates strengthens joints and bones. It's a crucial aspect of joint or spinal injury recovery. Pilates improves breathing and circulation.



Increasing Health Consciousness and Awareness among People



Diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity, and respiratory issues are common. Increased health consciousness and obesity have boosted the pilates equipment market. Exercise is considered as the best therapy for chronic conditions such as asthma and cancer. People realise the benefits of physical exercise, which helps them make healthy and good choices about nutrition, physical activity, self-care, and health care systems. This is boosting the market for pilates equipment purchases.



Millennials Play a Significant Role in Driving Market Revenues



Millennials prefer personalized fitness, and hence boutique studios are highly sought-after for their on-demand and individualised workout routines. Personalization has encouraged boutique studios to offer more personalised offerings and smaller, more focused workouts. As millennials make up a growing share of health club memberships worldwide, tailored workouts will remain popular.

Along with personalised sessions, boutique studios' 'Instagrammable' nature is spreading Pilates' popularity. The boutique studio's social atmosphere helps members get results faster, fuelling demand for Pilate's equipment. Pilates has been used as a rehabilitation aid for decades, but demand has surged recently due to its perceived and proven advantages.

Knowledge of Pilates' therapeutic effects in rehabilitation programmes, notably in addressing and reducing musculoskeletal diseases and other health concerns, has raised demand for Pilates equipment in rehabilitation clinics.



Pilates Machines to Grow the Fastest, Pricing Trends Drive Online Purchases



Pilates machines segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace in comparison to other products such as pilate mats, rings, balls and others. The pilates equipment market is segmented by commercial and personal use. Boutique studios employ commercial pilates equipment. Boutique studios drive the pilates equipment because people seek personalised fitness.

Attractive prices and the growing home gym trend are driving online exercise equipment purchases. Pilates equipment manufacturers are partnering with e-commerce platforms to promote their products. Merrithew Corporation, Stamina Products, Inc., Peak Pilates, and Balanced Body have strong internet presences for branding and e-commerce.



Women are Key End User Segment in the U.S. and Canada



In the U.S. and Canada, the number of exercisers and pilates equipment sales have climbed. Women care more about exercise since it improves body form and maintains individual activities. Pilates strengthens the abs, hips, buttocks, and back. Therefore, women prefer pilates equipment. Pilates is popular in the U.S. and Canada.

These countries are interested in new cultures and trends. People in the U.S. and Canada are drawn to physical activities and incorporate them into their daily lives, generating demand development.



High Awareness Prevailing in Europe is Boosting the Market Revenues



Sales of pilates equipment are growing in Europe as people become more active. Everyone uses these facilities. Pilates is a co-curricular activity for many European school children. Many European sportsmen switched to online fitness programmes including meditation, yoga, and workouts. The online training programme gained popularity in Europe. Social media sites allow consumers to share their pilates benefits and inspire others to join a gym or buy equipment. All these considerations feed regional demand for pilates equipment.



Market Remains Fragmented and Small Players Continue to Dominate the Market



Prominent Pilates equipment market players are vertically integrating, innovating, and expanding local distribution. Tier 3 companies hold approximately 58% of the Pilates equipment market. Many small market participants supply Pilates equipment to local health clubs and fitness centres.

Tier 3 enterprises use new product offers and efficient marketing methods to improve their regional and domestic market presence. Small players' success in local Pilates studios and home studios is due to their budget-friendly offers.

Key players in this segment includes HF Industries Pty Ltd, Merrithew Corporation, Stamina Products, Inc., Gratz Pilates, Mad Dogg Athletics, Inc., Sivan Health and Fitness, Tone Pilates Vancouver, XtendPilates, PilatesEquip - The Joint Workshop, BoneSmart Pilates, MAD DOGG ATHLETICS, AGM Group, Tirado Pilates Apparatus, CAP Barbell, Basi Systems india, Ruiting Technology Hebei Co.,Ltd

