Contentgine Recognized for Content Marketing Innovation in Fifth Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Honors Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World
RENO, Nev., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentgine®, the world leader in content-based marketing, today announced that its Content Indication Platform (CIP) has been selected as the winner of the "Best Content Performance Management Solution" award in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The program is conducted by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry today.
Contentgine's Content Indication Platform (CIP) is an online SaaS platform that provides access to Contentgine's proprietary and 100% first-party account intent and categorical content insights, allowing for expansion and prioritization of target account lists and content consumption intelligence, across 500 major product categories.
"Our focus on a higher standard of purchasing intent is what brought us to the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough winners circle," said Ian Dix, chief marketing officer for Contentgine. "Contentgine's first-party categorical perspective provides richer intent signals so that B2B marketing teams can create smarter content and sales can reach the right prospects at the right time."
CIP uses AI and machine learning to deliver advanced market intelligence by analyzing 100 million quarterly engagements with Contentree, the world's largest B2B library of more than 500,000 case studies, white papers, and eBooks. The platform identifies personalized content consumption patterns of tens of millions of professionals to create smarter target account lists, higher-performing content, and better prospect engagement.
"Just like in Content Syndication before it, intent marketers have lost sight of how critical content is to the entire equation," said James Johnson, managing director at MarTech Breakthrough. "Without the behavioral indication of what content prospects are consuming, intent cannot be derived. And too often the intent tactics have at best a vague understanding of the actual content being used. Contentgine provides value to marketing leaders in the rich data they are able to see related to their companies' content performance, versus their competitors' while capturing first party leads in the process. CIP provides easy to view smart insights for marketing and sales leaders to act on. Congratulations on winning 'Best Content Performance Management Solution.'"
The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
About MarTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.
About Contentgine
Contentgine is a leader in content-based marketing, content syndication, intent marketing, and demand generation. The company is witnessing explosive growth by utilizing a unique way of offering business solution information to business professionals. Its unique Perpetual Engine syndicates content from Contentree, the world's largest business-to-business (B2B) library, to engage with the right audience at the right time. The industry's first Content Indication Platform (CIP) analyzes content consumption and intent to produce the most precise, first-person intent data for advanced, actionable insights. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact:
Debbie Lewis
Debbie Lewis PR
debbie@debbielewispr.com
610-772-5103
SOURCE Contentgine
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.