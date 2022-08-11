Marketing, Sales and Advertising Technology Innovators Honored in 5th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced the winners of its fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in marketing technology solutions across the globe.
The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
"A surge in digital channels and hybrid online/offline journeys, along with heightened customer expectations, has complicated brands' ability to create compelling customer experiences," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "With the need to build consumer trust and loyalty in this increasingly crowded and complex environment, martech is in a prime position to best provide these compelling and dynamic experiences along the customer journey, equipping customers with the right information and incentives when they need it most. The 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners are helping brands navigate today's most challenging shifts in this hyper-digital age and we are thrilled to congratulate our entire winners circle in our fifth annual awards program."
All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the MarTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.
The 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Marketing Leadership
Best Marketing Attribution Solution: Measured
Best MarTech No-Code Solution: Vesta
Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution: Cheetah Digital, Cheetah Digital Customer Engagement Suite
Best Team Collaboration Software: Catch+Release
Best MarTech Startup: Cordial
Best MarTech Company CEO: David A. Yovanno, impact.com
Best Overall MarTech Solution: Integrate
Best Overall MarTech Company: CM Group
Marketing Automation
Best Overall Marketing Automation Platform: Bloomreach, Bloomreach Engagement
Best Overall Marketing Automation Company: Sendinblue
Content Marketing
Best Interactive Content Platform: KERV Interactive
Best Content Sharing Platform: Hubspot
Best Content Performance Management Solution: Contentgine, Contentgine Content Indication Platform (CIP)
Best Content Personalization Software: Xpressdocs
Best Overall Content Marketing Software: Snappy Kraken
Event Management
Best Overall Event Management Platform: Cvent
Best Overall Event Management Solution Provider: OpenExchange
Website
Best Overall Website Building Platform: Newfold Digital, Web.com
Best Overall Web Content Management Solution: Progress, Progress Sitefinity
CRM
Best SMB CRM Solution: Weave
Best Enterprise CRM Solution: Tinyclues
Best Overall CRM Solution: Total Expert
Best Overall CRM Company: SugarCRM
Video Marketing
Best Video Editing Software: Adobe, Adobe Premiere Pro
Best Overall Video Marketing Company: Wistia
Search Engine Marketing
Best SEO Platform: Rio SEO
Best Overall SEM Solution: Nielsen
AdTech
Best Remarketing Platform: Knorex XPO, Knorex
Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award: AdTheorent
Best Programmatic Marketing Platform: iClick Interactive
Best Behavioral Targeting Platform: Sabio
Best Display Advertising Platform: 33Across, Lexicon
Best Advertising Measurement Platform: InMarket
Best Ad Analytics Solution: Confiant
Best Digital Ad Network: MGID
AdTech Innovation Award: Digital Turbine
Best Overall AdTech Company: Kevel
SalesTech
Best Sales Proposal Software: Frequence
Best Price Optimization Solution: Pricefx
Best Lead Management Solution: 6sense
Best Overall SalesTech Company: Highspot
Influencer Marketing
Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform: Traackr
Influencer Marketing Innovation Award: StatSocial
Best Influencer Marketing Company: Quotient
Conversational Marketing
Best Marketing Bot Solution: Khoros Flow, Khoros
Conversational Marketing Innovation Award: BrandBastion
Best Overall Conversational Marketing Solution: Intercom
Mobile Marketing
Mobile Marketing Innovation Award: Swiftly
Best Overall Mobile Marketing Company: AppsFlyer
Data & Analytics
Best Interaction Data Analytics Solution: Kantar, MyWorldpanel
Best Overall Marketing Analytics Solution: Goodway Group
Best Contact Database Company: Infutor
Customer Experience
Customer Experience Innovation Award: Bounteous
Best Customer Experience Management Company: Emplifi
Customer Experience Innovator of the Year: Hero Digital
Performance Marketing
Best Marketing Performance Management Solution: Perform[cb], PerformLEAP
Best Performance Marketing Company: Theorem
Account Based Marketing
Best Account Based Marketing Platform: MRP Prelytix™
