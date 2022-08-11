Marketing, Sales and Advertising Technology Innovators Honored in 5th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced the winners of its fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program, showcasing technologies and companies that drive innovation and exemplify the best in marketing technology solutions across the globe.

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"A surge in digital channels and hybrid online/offline journeys, along with heightened customer expectations, has complicated brands' ability to create compelling customer experiences," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "With the need to build consumer trust and loyalty in this increasingly crowded and complex environment, martech is in a prime position to best provide these compelling and dynamic experiences along the customer journey, equipping customers with the right information and incentives when they need it most. The 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners are helping brands navigate today's most challenging shifts in this hyper-digital age and we are thrilled to congratulate our entire winners circle in our fifth annual awards program."

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the MarTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

The 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Marketing Leadership

Best Marketing Attribution Solution: Measured

Best MarTech No-Code Solution: Vesta

Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution: Cheetah Digital, Cheetah Digital Customer Engagement Suite

Best Team Collaboration Software: Catch+Release

Best MarTech Startup: Cordial

Best MarTech Company CEO: David A. Yovanno, impact.com

Best Overall MarTech Solution: Integrate

Best Overall MarTech Company: CM Group

Marketing Automation

Best Overall Marketing Automation Platform: Bloomreach, Bloomreach Engagement

Best Overall Marketing Automation Company: Sendinblue

Content Marketing

Best Interactive Content Platform: KERV Interactive

Best Content Sharing Platform: Hubspot

Best Content Performance Management Solution: Contentgine, Contentgine Content Indication Platform (CIP)

Best Content Personalization Software: Xpressdocs

Best Overall Content Marketing Software: Snappy Kraken

Event Management

Best Overall Event Management Platform: Cvent

Best Overall Event Management Solution Provider: OpenExchange

Website

Best Overall Website Building Platform: Newfold Digital, Web.com

Best Overall Web Content Management Solution: Progress, Progress Sitefinity

CRM

Best SMB CRM Solution: Weave

Best Enterprise CRM Solution: Tinyclues

Best Overall CRM Solution: Total Expert

Best Overall CRM Company: SugarCRM

Video Marketing

Best Video Editing Software: Adobe, Adobe Premiere Pro

Best Overall Video Marketing Company: Wistia

Search Engine Marketing

Best SEO Platform: Rio SEO

Best Overall SEM Solution: Nielsen

AdTech

Best Remarketing Platform: Knorex XPO, Knorex

Programmatic Marketing Innovation Award: AdTheorent

Best Programmatic Marketing Platform: iClick Interactive

Best Behavioral Targeting Platform: Sabio

Best Display Advertising Platform: 33Across, Lexicon

Best Advertising Measurement Platform: InMarket

Best Ad Analytics Solution: Confiant

Best Digital Ad Network: MGID

AdTech Innovation Award: Digital Turbine

Best Overall AdTech Company: Kevel

SalesTech

Best Sales Proposal Software: Frequence

Best Price Optimization Solution: Pricefx

Best Lead Management Solution: 6sense

Best Overall SalesTech Company: Highspot

Influencer Marketing

Best Influencer Marketing Management Platform: Traackr

Influencer Marketing Innovation Award: StatSocial

Best Influencer Marketing Company: Quotient

Conversational Marketing

Best Marketing Bot Solution: Khoros Flow, Khoros

Conversational Marketing Innovation Award: BrandBastion

Best Overall Conversational Marketing Solution: Intercom

Mobile Marketing

Mobile Marketing Innovation Award: Swiftly

Best Overall Mobile Marketing Company: AppsFlyer

Data & Analytics

Best Interaction Data Analytics Solution: Kantar, MyWorldpanel

Best Overall Marketing Analytics Solution: Goodway Group

Best Contact Database Company: Infutor

Customer Experience

Customer Experience Innovation Award: Bounteous

Best Customer Experience Management Company: Emplifi

Customer Experience Innovator of the Year: Hero Digital

Performance Marketing

Best Marketing Performance Management Solution: Perform[cb], PerformLEAP

Best Performance Marketing Company: Theorem

Account Based Marketing

Best Account Based Marketing Platform: MRP Prelytix™

