Serenus Global Inc. is Now A Licensed Controlled Substance Dealer, Licensed by Health Canada

Serenus is Now One of the First Legal Distributors of Psychedelic Substances
PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Serenus Global Inc. has been granted its first Controlled Substance Dealer's License by Health Canada. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Conscious Compounds Inc.., this license allows for the possession, production, sale, transportation, import, export and delivery of Psilocybin and Psilocin within the regulated framework set forth by Health Canada.
"From day one, Serenus' mission had remained focused on cultivating and producing controlled substances with consistent high quality that are safe to use and that will supply our customers with options for new treatments in the areas of depression, PTSD, addiction control and mental health," said Dave Auger, Chief Operating Officer of Serenus Global Inc. "We are proud to become an official license holder for psychedelic mushroom production in Canada, and to demonstrate our team's ability to navigate the regulatory landscape. We look forward to beginning genetic and product development immediately."
Serenus will now begin operations at its facility in Calgary, AB—a purpose-built, EU GMP-compliant production and research facility. Initially, Serenus will be dedicated to cultivating, extracting, and researching all-natural psilocybin-containing mushrooms and exploring their genetics. The Company's GMP-compliant facility will also expand its domestic and international reach in controlled substance production and research. Serenus will continue to expand the science and safety of therapeutic psilocybin mushrooms through research, education and clinical trials.
As an international company based in the US and Canada, Serenus Global Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the well-being of people around the world through the educated use of controlled substances.
To learn more about Serenus Global Inc., or investment opportunities, please visit http://www.serenus.global.
About Serenus Global Inc.:
Serenus Global is one of the world's first multi-disciplinary controlled substances companies. Serenus is dedicated to the production and supply of consistent and compliant materials for medical and adult-use markets, and enhancing well being through the educated use of controlled substances. As new markets emerge, and research and medical developments expand, Serenus is committed to being a trusted team recognized for advancing industry development.
Rodney Hu, Serenus Global Inc., 1 1(833)663-7696, rodney@serenus.global
SOURCE Serenus Global Inc.
