Mimi's Rock Reports Q2 2022 Results

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Mimi's Rock Corp. MIMI MIMNF (the "Company"), an online dietary supplement and wellness company, today announced the filing of its second quarter results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

"We are very pleased with our Q2 results. It was a strong quarter where we saw increases in revenue versus the same period last year, and consecutive quarters as well. We are excited to see the momentum we built earlier this year continue as we move into the summer. These results speak to the overall success we are having." commented CEO, David Kohler. "The team has been working hard to optimize our performance and this has yielded improvements in revenue, margin and EBITDA."

Second Quarter Highlights

The second quarter of 2022 continued to show improvement in revenues, margins and earnings.

Revenues in Q2 of 2022 were $10.0 million, compared to $9.7 million in Q2 2021.

Second quarter 2022 performance improved over the second quarter 2021, resulting in one of the Company's best quarterly periods in the past two years.

Revenues for the Company's Dr Tobias supplements business improved over Q1 2022 as well as the same quarter last year. Revenues are expected to continue to improve going forward as volumes increase while less discounts and promotions are applied. Recent price increases have not impacted volumes and have resulted in considerably stronger gross margins.

The Company's skin care businesses saw some stabilization during the period but overall revenues were lower than the same period a year ago. Margins have shown some improvement as lower discounting was applied resulting in overall higher average selling prices.

Gross margin for Q2 of 2022 was $7.5 million (75.0%) compared to $7.2 million (74.4%) for Q2 of 2021.

Online advertising in the period remained higher than historical levels mainly as a function of ongoing campaigns which have shown to drive higher volumes. Advertising spend is managed to revenue levels but certain core programs remain with a focus on brand awareness, new customer acquisition and customer loyalty. These investments position the Company to drive organic growth going forward.

EBITDA for Q2 of 2022 was $1.1 million, comparable to that of Q2 of 2021. Similarly, Adjusted EBITDA, which adds back non-cash stock-based compensation and foreign exchange losses was $1.1 million for Q2 of 2022, comparable to the same period last year.

Net income for Q2 of 2022 was $0.3 million, compared to net income of $0.5 million for Q2 of 2021.

Summary of Quarterly Results

(in 000's) Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Revenue 10,032 9,541 8,550 8,614 9,744 9,758 9,134 9,774 EBITDA1 1,092 550 (4,782) 59 1,101 149 756 1,243 Adjusted EBITDA 1,146 541 (462) 218 1,126 212 603 1,166 Net Income 340 161 (5,027) (259) 502 (233) 523 546

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss the financial results of the Company will be held on Monday, August 15 at 11:00 a.m. To participate in the conference call, please dial the number below and request to join the Mimi's Rock Corp. financial results call:

Canada/USA TF: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: +1-604-638-5340

Copies of the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis can be obtained under the Company's disclosure page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Mimi's Rock Corp.:

Mimi's Rock Corp. is an online dietary supplement and wellness company which market and sells its products under the Dr. Tobias, All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals brand names. The Dr. Tobias brand features over 30 products, including the top-selling Colon 14-Day Cleanse and the #1 selling Omega 3 Fish Oil on Amazon.com. All Natural Advice and Maritime Naturals products focus on skin and beauty care. Products sold under the All Natural and Maritime Naturals brand names are made in Canada and registered with Health Canada and under the EU Cosmetics Act. All Natural Advice has been featured on BNN as a top selling skincare brand in Canada, and has been rated the #1 Beauty Brand on Amazon Canada for the past four years.

Please refer to the 2021 Annual Financial Statements for more details on the Company's calculation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA.

Please visit www.mimisrock.com or www.sedar.com for the Company's recent filings.

