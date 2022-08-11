Luxury Multi-Dwelling intercom integration with Crestron Home enabled by AVLinkPro

AVLinkPro, a communication integration solution and Crestron tier one manufacturer partner, is helping builders and integrators tie together innovative intercom and security solutions with smart home automation for multi-dwelling residential communities.

FAIRFIELD, N.J., August 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVLinkPro, a communication integration solution and Crestron tier one manufacturer partner, is helping builders and integrators tie together innovative intercom and security solutions with smart home automation for multi-dwelling residential communities.

One such example is in Royal Port on the shores of Lake Ontario Canada. This property is designed to impart residents with stunning waterfront views and advanced amenities such as Crestron smart home automation and control technology. Featuring lighting control and heating/cooling control and video intercom communication. Located in the historic Port Dalhousie neighborhood of St. Catharines. Royal Port is steps away from sightseeing and recreational amenities such as Lakeside Park Beach, Port Dalhousie Pier Marina, Dalhousie Yacht Club, and the Waterfront Walking Trail. The project overseen by Rankin Construction, Inc. includes the security and audio video solutions provided by Dell Smart Home Systems of St. Catharines , Ontario.

The developer, Rankin Construction brought in Dell Smart Home Solutions to provide Crestron control within all 49 units of the Royal Port residences. Each individual residence having their own Crestron control of lighting, temperature and communication with the entrance to the building. The entry intercom, a DoorBird multi-tenant system was chosen by the integrator as well as the AVLinkPro communications bridge and managed network switches. AVlinkPro also provides an enterprise Crestron home platform driver that puts the DoorBird door release on each resident's individual touch screens. "DoorBird was specifically designed for integrating in simple and complex access control projects. Our focus on aesthetics makes us an ideal match for the luxury multi-family market." – Justin Clark, Head of Sales – US at DoorBird.

The AVLinkPro system can also allow each resident to have their own pane to panel intercom within their own residence if they choose. "Integration solutions need more capabilities to accommodate technologies like video intercom, digital security, and VOIP communication" - Jon Miller, Product Manager for AVLinkPro. "We have been a leader providing diverse intercom bridging applications to this solution space since 2018."

When builders, developers, and integrators looks for ways to tie together Crestron technology with third party amenities and make them work together, they reach out to partner manufactures that offer proven solutions. AVLinkPro has been providing a proven and reliable intercom and communication bridge solutions as well as connectivity systems that meet or exceed the required expectations for most Crestron installations.

"Having an integrated solution for the lobby intercom and access was a key decision for the developer to choose Crestron as a solution, and AVLinkPro was the piece which made it possible." Said Jason Dell, Dell Smart Home Systems. Jason Dell and his team work closely with Interior Designers and Architects to help them, help their clients, make educated decisions on what is important to them with regards to wiring their home while they have the opportunity during a renovation or new build.

AVLinkPro works closely with integrators throughout the world to help them provide a fully connected and feature rich intercom/security solution with Crestron systems. Other Multi-Dwelling projects with AVLinkPro are also in progress on Australia's largest luxury residence project, a 900 unit residence called One Sydney Harbour, and in New York City, at the famous Mandarin Oriental Residences.

The AVLinkPro VOIP Intercom Bridge is available through professional integrators through AlltecPro or through distribution partners in South America, Europe, and the South Pacific. AVLinkPro The only AV focused SIP PBX bridge was designed and engineered to assist dealers with integration of the latest audio and video intercoms as well as VOIP telephony solutions in high-end residential applications. The system is designed to bridge connectivity with a variety of products that would not normally or easily interface and make a unified, fully connected communication solution possible with home automation system environments like that of Crestron Electronics. For more information, visit http://www.avlinkpro.com

About Bird Home Automation Group / DoorBird The Bird Home Automation Group develops and manufactures high-quality IP video door intercoms and IP access control devices under the trademark "DoorBird" around the world. The company's headquarters and production plant are in Berlin, Germany, with a sales office in San Francisco (CA) and Jacksonville (FL). The products for connected smart home are made in Germany according to the highest quality and security standards and are used worldwide. "DoorBird" combines exclusive design with the innovative IP technology in the field of door communication. For more information, visit http://www.doorbird.com

About Dell Smart Home Solutions, a certified Crestron partner and leading provider of custom home electronics in the Niagara region of Ontario, who specializes in cabling, whole house audio, home security, home theatre, and home automation. Dell Smart Home Solutions Inc. was founded in 2000 by owner and designer Jason Dell. Having over 25 years of experience in the electronics industry, he brings a wealth of knowledge to every project large and small. As a CEDIA Certified Professional Designer, Jason works to create solutions that are fun, intuitive, and bring more enjoyment into his client's homes. For more information, visit http://www.dellsmarthomesolutions.com

