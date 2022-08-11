MRP Prelytix Named "Best Account Based Marketing Platform" in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program for 4th Consecutive Year

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that MRP Prelytix, the only enterprise-class account-based sales and marketing platform, has been recognized as "Best Account Based Marketing Platform" in the fifth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.

The 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the breakthrough innovation of the MRP Prelytix platform, which provides enterprise marketers with the ability to orchestrate and deliver meaningful, personalized buying journeys in real-time across multiple channels, geographies, and languages. MRP's next-generation Prelytix platform leverages the power of AI and ML to parse signals from around the globe and derive instant insights and predictive recommendations.

MRP's purpose-built platform provides revenue performance insights for sales and marketing teams operating in the sophisticated enterprise environment. MRP Prelytix's guided role-based approach enables functional experts to work within their domain expertise without needing to become experts on the entire platform. Operating on a single platform, enterprise marketers are able to share insights and measurement, and execute high-impact programs independently, within lines of business, regionally, and in concert with subject matter experts across the organization.

"We're flattered to be recognized as the 'Best ABM Platform' by such a prestigious organization," said Mark Ogne, CMO of MRP. "Our clients are sophisticated marketers and our sole focus is to solve their challenges, from global ABM programs covering multiple lines of business, to simply creating stronger engagement. We are grateful to work with so many enterprise leaders, and this award is a testament to their partnership and support of more than 20 years."

MRP Prelytix: Breakthrough Insights & Orchestration Drive ABM Performance

The MRP Prelytix platform uniquely provides enterprise marketers with the ability to leverage the next generation of intent and predictive analytics to identify signals across the buyer journey with AI that prescribes the next best actions. Through the platform, enterprise marketing teams can aggregate account-based data from contact-based systems, interweave intent data and first-party customer history records, and create a central source of truth for accounts that teams across the globe can access.

In addition, robust capabilities for omnichannel orchestration enable consistent delivery of messages across touchpoints that address target account needs with easy tailoring by product/solution area. Users can coordinate content and messages across channels with real-time insights and lightning-fast ML that influences the buyers' journey as well as prove the success of these programs with account-level measurement, drilling down from programs to tactics.

"While some martech solutions can aggregate data, most only provide marketers with limited passive capabilities like pulling list selects to turn data into action. Additionally, many ABM platforms rely exclusively on translating anonymous digital behavioral signals from one language," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "MRP Prelytix's 'Active' approach represents a breakthrough approach that enables marketers to identify actionable insights and trigger responses in real-time, ensuring they remain in step with buyers. Also, the added ability to leverage multiple languages and regional nuances fully optimizes engagement in all markets. We're thrilled to recognize MRP with the 'Best Account Based Marketing Platform for the 4th year in a row.'"

