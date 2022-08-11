Getting Back-to-School Ready: Makers Nutrition Grants Friends of Karen Gift Cards for School Supplies

Happy to help Friends of Karen, an organization that serves as a guiding light for so many children and their families, Makers Nutrition has donated $200 worth of gift cards. These gift cards, which range in stores, will give families the opportunity to purchase school supplies to ensure their children are ready to start the new school year.

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Happy to help Friends of Karen, an organization that serves as a guiding light for so many children and their families, Makers Nutrition has donated $200 worth of gift cards. These gift cards, which range in stores, will give families the opportunity to purchase school supplies to ensure their children are ready to start the new school year.

"When thinking of times to donate, 'back to school,' doesn't usually come to mind," said Director of Multimedia Marketing Rosemary Tambini. "However, going back to school calls for supplies that parents of sick children sometimes may not be able to acquire on their own when their resources are stretched thin by mounting illness-related expenses. That is where companies like ours can step in and provide financial aid to those who could use it the most. We hope this donation gives parents some peace of mind in knowing that their children will be well-prepared to learn on their first day back."

The team at Makers Nutrition encourages other companies, both inside and out of the supplement manufacturing industry, to donate not just around the holidays, but year-round. Families of children with life-threatening illnesses already have a lot on their mind, and giving them a hand can sure go a long way.

About Makers Nutrition

A two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Makers Nutrition is a groundbreaking provider for dietary supplement companies worldwide. Specializing in capsules, tablets, powders, soft-gels and gummies, Makers Nutrition provides a full-service option for all contract manufacturing, graphic design, packaging, and fulfillment service needs. Click here to learn more.

About Friends of Karen

Friends of Karen is a non-profit organization that provides emotional, financial, and advocacy support for children with a life-threatening illness and their families in order to keep them stable, functioning, and able to cope. For families living in the New York tri-state region, Friends of Karen gives them more time for what's most important: each other. The organization helps hundreds of ill children and their families every month, at no cost to them. Friends of Karen has received top ratings from Charity Navigator, an independent organization that evaluates the financial efficiency and responsibility of thousands of U.S. charities. Friends of Karen also meets the 20 Standards of Charity Accountability of the BBB of Metropolitan New York. Donate here.

