Maryland-Based Traffic Pro Beds enters into Strategic Sales and Marketing Partnership With Traffic Device, Industry Leader Street Smart

Workzone Safety Gets "Smart" From The Side

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Frederick County, Maryland-based Traffic Pro Beds is excited to announce an expansion of its distribution partnership program to include Industry leader Street Smart. This expansion will allow Traffic Pro Beds to bring their innovative service body designs for Class 1 and 2 work trucks to private and public agencies more efficiently and through established Street Smart channels in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Street Smart's home Minnesota.

"Traffic Pro Beds' design and purpose are to mitigate the risk of on-road operations by bringing tasks like cone and sign deployment from the rear to the side of the work truck, where it's safer, as workers are 2x more likely to be struck while on site from the rear. We are excited to join forces with an industry leader who sees this design as a crucial evolution in work zone safety," said Paul Varga, Business, Marketing, and Sales Manager at Traffic Pro Beds.

Street Smart joins the ranks of Road-Tech Safety Services (serving California and Nevada) and CB Davis Companies (serving Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana) as distributor partners. When asked about his inclusion in the program, Brady Markell, Director of Marketing and Business Development, stated:

"The addition of the Traffic Pro Bed product lineup was an easy and natural extension of the products we already offer. Virtually every Street Smart customer that's currently renting or buying our message boards, portable traffic signals, attenuators, etc., has challenges with keeping their crews safe and efficient while out on the road performing their work. The Traffic Pro Beds team has developed the best solution in the industry to solve those challenges. We are excited to welcome them into the Street Smart partner program, which consists of the world's top traffic safety equipment manufacturers."

More On Traffic Pro Beds

Traffic Pro Beds offers a re-imagined safety and organizational-focused service bed for private and public agencies that provide temporary traffic control and other on-road operations. We offer unmatched solutions to the class 1 and 2 work truck space with various styles and models.

More on Street Smart

Since 1999, Street Smart has provided nationwide rental and sales of specialized traffic safety equipment. They provide fast, easy access to the most technologically advanced, reliable, and cost-effective traffic control devices. Their equipment offerings include message boards, arrow boards, portable traffic signals, attenuators, auto flaggers, attenuators, CCTV trailers, data collection devices, radar speed trailers, and full-service Smart Work Zone Integration (planning/equipment rental/management) solutions used by traffic safety companies, road contractors, governmental agencies, and more.

Media Contact

