Reveal Mobile Wins MarTech Breakthrough Award for Best Location Based Marketing Platform

Company is Recognized for Innovation in Location Intelligence for Third Time by MarTech Breakthrough
RALEIGH, N.C. and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MarTech Breakthrough has recognized Reveal Mobile for the third time in four years as the leader in location intelligence, naming the company's VISIT Local platform the best location-based marketing platform.
MarTech Breakthrough is a market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in martech and ad tech.
Thousands of companies and products around the globe were nominated for MarTech Breakthrough awards, placing Reveal Mobile in the top percentile of all marketing and advertising technologies.
In addition to VISIT Local being named best location-based marketing software this year, the geofencing marketing and attribution solution has been recognized a MarTech Breakthrough award winner twice before, a first for ad tech SaaS.
VISIT Local won the Best Location Based Marketing Platform award in 2020 and the Best Geolocation Platform award in 2019.
"This latest MarTech Breakthrough award comes on the heels of VISIT Local being named ad tech product of the year by Business Intelligence Group," said Andy Schrader, chief product officer at Reveal Mobile. "It's gratifying to see the transformational value our customers are getting from their investment in location-based marketing."
Reveal Mobile continues to invest in product development and innovation to expand how marketers plan, execute, and measure location-based marketing campaigns. New features recently added to VISIT Local include the ability to activate audiences based on visitor frequency and determine in-store sales based on foot traffic from campaigns.
About Reveal Mobile
Reveal Mobile provides location intelligence, geofencing marketing and attribution solutions to ad agencies, retailers, media, restaurants and out of home companies. Creator of VISIT Local, the company's award-winning platform allows companies of any size to leverage location data to understand, reach and measure the right audiences. Mira, acquired by Reveal Mobile in 2021, is the leading location intelligence solution used in the out of home industry. Reveal Mobile is CCPA compliant and adheres to the Network Advertising Initiative code of conduct. The company is based in Raleigh, NC and New York, NY.
