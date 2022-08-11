Women's Business Network of Frederick is Holding the 15th Annual Steps to Success Event

An annual event to connect professional women and provide opportunities
FREDERICK, Md. , Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steps to Success is the annual signature event of the Frederick Women's Business Network! From its earliest beginnings, the vision and purpose of this event is to connect professional women and provide opportunities for personal and professional growth.
As an integral part of Steps to Success, participants will have the opportunity to attend breakout sessions that are designed to INFORM each woman with tangible tools to accelerate the growth they desire. Additionally, they will be able to ENCOURAGE peers by sharing insight around the experience they bring to the group's focus and receive SUPPORT needed to move forward as they take their next STEPS TO SUCCESS!
The WBN seeks out the best facilitators who lead group discussions in a wide variety of topics that include business growth initiatives, women's health, and personal development. In these sessions, like-minded women support everyone's desire for self-improvement.
For our 15th annual Steps to Success event, our Keynote Speaker is Monica Pearce, a trailblazer and the owner of Tenth Ward Distilling Company.
Breakout session speakers include:
Michelle Nusum-Smith - owner and principal consultant at The Word Woman, LLC
Peggy Maganelli - agent at RE/MAX Results
Casey Clark, MBA, M.A. – owner of C Clark Consulting
Michell Bell, Esq. - founder of MC Bell Law Firm, PLLC
Rachel Collins - owner of Living Well Financial Coaching
Christina Brockett, MS, CNS, LDN - owner of Encompass integrative Wellness
Judy Buchanan, MBA - owner of Judy Buchanan Energy
LaTisha Boyd-Potts, MSW, AMHFA, YMHFA - owner of Grouplady Life Skills Consulting, LLC
About Women's Business Network of Frederick - The Women's Business Network of Frederick is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inform, encourage, and support women in their quest to grow their businesses. It was designed for women just like you. Those who want to improve their health and self-confidence and to feel empowered. Additionally, those who want to simply belong in a group of like-minded professionals who provide unconditional support. All while gaining tools and insight to help them grow in their profession.
The WBN exists because we want you to have the tools to succeed and to give opportunities for sisterhood. We are all working professionals and small business owners, volunteering our spare moments to share our success stories, to help you become more proactive, and to support your dreams.
For more information about Women's Business Network of Frederick and how you can support their mission of helping women in the Frederick County community, call visit https://wbnfrederick.org/. You can also connect with the Women's Business Network on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Casey Clark, Marketing Chair, Women's Business Network of Frederick, 301.524.3712, casey@cclarkconsulting.com
SOURCE Women's Business Network of Frederick
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
