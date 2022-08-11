RangeWater Real Estate Hires Business Development Director Danielle Koontz for Southwest Region, as Property Management Expands Westward

New Director Adds Boots on the Ground to Serve Third-Party Management Growth across Sun Belt and Mountain West Regions

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RangeWater Real Estate welcomes Danielle Koontz to the team as senior director of business development. In addition to bringing 15 years of operational, marketing and strategic growth experience to the role, she has deep connections in the industry to benefit third-party owners looking for property management.

"I'm a natural connector of people," said Koontz, who manages growth for RangeWater's third-party management operations in the Southwest, covering Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Montana.

Koontz formerly was based in Dallas, where she oversaw similar operations for a mid-sized multifamily firm operating in eight states.

RangeWater's strategic growth is focused on Sun Belt states, where residential communities are in high demand as the region attracts companies, jobs and people – all of whom need housing.

"Danielle's professional experience, long standing relationships and in-depth knowledge of regional markets will be an incredible asset as we continue our westward expansion," said Tracy Bowers, RangeWater's executive managing director of property management. "She's well-positioned to serve the region. She makes a great addition to the RangeWater team."

In a highly competitive commercial real estate market, Koontz said there's a vital need for a firm like RangeWater, offering investors keen focus and attention.

"RangeWater is so in tune with our third-party clients. Sitting alongside our own development and acquisitions team enables us to better understand investment strategies and execute business plans," Koontz said. "For some partners, cost saving is incredibly important, while for others it's rent growth. Our team understands the nuance of that and how to help our clients achieve their goals."

Her day-to-day duties include assisting RangeWater's clients – private owners, developers and institutional clients – in evaluating markets and submarkets, finding development and acquisition opportunities and honing the client's investment strategy.

"Build-to-rent neighborhoods and high-rise communities are on the drawing boards of many developers and investors," said Koontz, "and RangeWater is positioned to help clients manage these unique assets – an area of expertise not many third-party management firms have."

Koontz joins three other women in leadership positions recently promoted across the company. Executive managing director of capital markets Ashley Casaday and general counsel Emily Sweitzer were recently promoted to the executive team and Bobbie Norris, a company veteran, was promoted to managing director of business development. Koontz will report to Norris.

Under Norris' leadership, RangeWater has more than doubled the number of communities under management, from 176 in 2020 to 375 this year, and from 44,937 apartments in 2020 to 86,304 apartments currently. In 2022, RangeWater already has been awarded 110 communities or 23,044 apartments to date. Koontz said she's excited to help continue that growth.

Founded in 2006, privately-owned RangeWater acquires, develops, manages and invests in multifamily communities across the Southeastern and Southwestern United States, with a $6.3 billion track record.

RangeWater has grown through diversifying its portfolio with new product types. The build-to-rent neighborhoods, a division called Storia, now makes up 15 percent of RangeWater's managed assets. RangeWater also founded Olea, age-targeted and age-restricted communities, with two currently under construction in Florida. The company also specializes in high-rise apartment management.

These differentiators attracted Koontz to the company, who is active in industry associations including the National Multifamily Housing Council, Urban Land Institute, The Real Estate Council and CREW Dallas.

Koontz earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Auburn University's Harbert College of Business and an undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. She lives with her husband Chase and 14-month-old daughter Caroline in Palo Alto, California.

RangeWater is a fully integrated multifamily real estate company creating fulfilling experiences for its partners, clients, residents and employees across the Sun Belt. The Atlanta-based company has acquired and developed more than 20,000 multifamily units since its inception in 2006 representing in excess of $6.3 billion in total capitalization. RangeWater currently manages a balanced portfolio of over 86,000 multifamily units across 11 states. With offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Tampa and Salt Lake City, RangeWater targets high job growth markets with demand for new housing. For more information, visit LiveRangeWater.com.

