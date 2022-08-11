Weis Markets Selects Invafresh to Streamline Fresh Food Operations

Invafresh's Fresh Retail Platform provides Weis Markets with a single solution to manage their entire perimeter store operations across all 198 stores

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Invafresh, the industry leading fresh grocery platform, today announced it is now working with Weis Markets to streamline its fresh food operations for its 198 stores. This collaboration includes the development of demand forecasting, in-store production planning, food traceability, recipe management and cut test management across all Fresh departments.

Consumers are increasingly demanding fresh food from grocers and grocers have responded with greater availability of fresher produce and prepared foods. This trend helped drive an increase in sales during the pandemic, but increased costs. This increased demand along with labor shortages and competition has spurred food retailers to automate certain processes by implementing fresh-native technology.

"Our Invafresh collaboration will help us automate processes, such as ordering, production and inventory management, so that we are meeting customers' expectations with the freshest foods while also more accurately predicting demand," said Bob Gleeson, SVP Merchandising and Marketing at Weis Markets. "We expect this platform to reduce food waste and improve efficiencies."

Invafresh will help upgrade the Company's entire fresh food operations lifecycle – from purchase to prepared food production planning, giving them visibility and quality control over stores to maximize freshness and deliver a consistent consumer experience. The Invafresh Fresh Retail Platform uses AI and machine learning to streamline fresh food operations and reduce waste, making in-store operations more efficient and helping to deliver an amazing experience for grocery shoppers.

"We are pleased to be extending our relationship with Weis Markets, a customer who has used our scale management solution for many years. We are now focused on helping Weis to optimize their Fresh store operations, from Deli to Bakery, Produce to Meat, and everything in between, to ensure the freshest and highest quality products are available at the right levels when the consumer wants it," said Tim Spencer, President & Chief Executive Officer at Invafresh. "Our fresh-native platform helps grocery retailers deliver on their customer promise of quality and consistency while keeping margins in check and achieving their food sustainability goals in Fresh."

About Weis Markets, Inc.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc currently employs approximately 23,000 associates across 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, West Virginia, Virginia, and Delaware. Based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, they have a long-standing history of supporting their communities and local growers.

About Invafresh

For more than 30 years, Invafresh has been the leader in enabling fresh food retailers to create extraordinary store operations performance and a differentiated consumer experience. Invafresh is deployed in more than 25,000 grocery stores spanning a global reach of 15 countries and empowers them with omnichannel demand forecasting, merchandising, replenishment, and sustainability and compliance. Learn more at http://www.invafresh.com

