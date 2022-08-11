Automotive Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Motor Market Size | Global Report, 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is anticipated to exhibit robust growth in the global automotive ABS motor market between 2022 and 2032. LG Innotek, Mahle, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Continental AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Denso Manufacturing Italia S. P. A., and others some of the leading players in the prominent automotive ABS motor market

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sales in the global automotive anti-lock braking system (ABS) motor market are projected to rise at a remarkable CAGR of 8% to 9% CAGR during the assessment period between 2022 and 2032.

The anti-lock braking system (ABS) is an automotive braking system that is widely used as a safety major in automobiles that helps the vehicle maintain steering control and prevents the wheels from locking up. The major safety control of Anti-lock braking system is to maintain tractive force with the road, to prevent the vehicle from skidding and avoid accidents.

Automotive ABS Motor is a vital part of ABS hydraulic control unit in ABS. The automotive ABS Motor is responsible to build up the pressure against the braking force and revert the valves to closed position to avoid wheel lock up. Automotive ABS Motor adjusts the hydraulic amount of the brake fluid to control the speed of each wheel as per required output.

Growth in Automotive ABS market is directly proportional to the growth of automotive ABS Motor market. The automotive ABS Motor market is mainly driven by growing government and regulatory board guidelines & norms.

The increasing number of road accidents has called for stringent rules and regulations by several governments for implementation of better braking systems in automobile vehicles. This has led to an increased number of ABS installation in automobiles and is driving the automotive ABS motor market.

In recent times, leading automakers of conventional as well as electric vehicles have increased product offerings with installed ABS which is projected to increase the demand for automotive ABS motor. With growing safety concerns, increasing installations of ABS in new automobiles and imposing government norms automotive ABS motor market is expected to witness healthy demand in the coming years.

The automotive ABS motor requires high maintenance cost. This coupled with fluctuating prices of raw materials are anticipated to hamper the demand for automotive ABS motor, especially in the aftermarket. But, the overall drivers of the market are expected to trump the restraints of automotive ABS motor market.

Automotive ABS Motor Market: Regional Outlook

In the global market, passenger car segment is expected to hold a major market share in automotive ABS motor market due to increased production rate of automobiles with ABS. Countries like the United States, China, Germany, and India are expected to drive the automotive ABS motor market due to high volume sales of automobiles in these regions. With several governments enforcing strict safety rules and regulations on automobile manufacturers, especially governments of China, U.S. and European nations, the automotive ABS motor market is projected to grow at a significant pace over the stipulated period.

In North America and Europe, new generation of automobiles, Hybrid and electric vehicles, are manufactured with mandatory ABS breaking system. This implementation by automakers is expected to drive the automotive ABS motor Market.

In India, a modification in the Motor Vehicle Act in 2017 has made the ABS system compulsory for all the new models of commercial vehicle, subsequently, augmenting the demand for automotive ABS motor in the region.

Automotive ABS Motor Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market key players operating in the global automotive ABS Motor Market are:

Mahle

LG Innotek

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Continental AG

Parker Hannifin Corporation

DENSO MANUFACTURING ITALIA S. p. A.

Brief Approach to Research

The automotive ABS Motor research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the automotive ABS Motor Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The automotive ABS Motor research report provides analysis and information according to market segments, such as geographies, application, and industry.

Automotive ABS Motor regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Latin America ( Mexico , Brazil )

( , ) Western Europe ( Germany , Italy , France , U.K, Spain )

( , , , U.K, ) Eastern Europe ( Poland , Russia )

( , ) Asia Pacific ( China , India , ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand )

( , , ASEAN, & ) Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa )

Key Segments Profiled in the Automotive ABS Motor Market Survey

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Mid-Size

Compact

Luxury

SUVs

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Electric And Hybrid Vehicle

By ABS Type:

One Channel , One Channel Type ABS

, One Channel Type ABS Two Channel, Four Sensor Type ABS

Three Channel, Three Sensors Type ABS

Four Channel, Four Sensor Type ABS

Three Channel, Four Sensor Type ABS

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer's

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.7.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.7.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.7.3. Retailers

3.8. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.9.1. By Key Regions

3.9.2. By Key Countries

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Automotive ABS Motor Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

Read Full TOC….

