Empathy for Itch 2022 Launches with 'Pet Check' List for Pet Owners

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ -The annual Empathy for Itch campaign is launching for its 3rd year, with the continued mission to educate and encourage pet owners to think about their pet's skin health more frequently. The joint initiative between the Canadian Academy of Veterinary Dermatology (CAVD), CEVA Animal Health, Zoetis and ROYAL CANIN® Canada sees the launch of a 'Pet Check' list to empower pet owners to perform regular checks on their pets at home and feel confident knowing what is healthy and what to monitor when it comes to their pet's skin.

Skin health is often overlooked in pets, and when it comes to skin conditions, the path to relief is not a one-size-fits all solution. Dermatologic issues can be caused by many different things, including environmental allergies, allergies to particular components of their diets, trauma, parasites, other diseases, or inappropriate bathing. It is important to not wait for the pet's behaviour to indicate distress before taking action and visiting the vet for a proper diagnosis and effective treatment plan.

"Being aware of behaviours like excessive scratching or licking, dandruff, staining between the toes from excessive licking, strong odour, 'scooting,' and greasy skin can help ensure you're catching any evidence of skin changes early." says Juanita Glencross-Winslow, Scientific Communications Specialist at ROYAL CANIN® Canada. "Checking your pet for any changes related to their skin is easy to do, by making regular skin checks part of your pet's daily routine."

Since skin disease in pets may not always be easy to detect, at home checks are a great first step. Doing at home checks is critical for preventative care, as it allows pet owners to actively understand what their pet is experiencing. If an issue is identified, it's important to make an appointment with the vet, as the more quickly a diagnosis is made, the sooner treatment can begin.

Habit Stacking

Habit stacking is an easy way to incorporate regular skin checks into a pet's routine, pairing a new habit with an existing one. Incorporating habit stacking before or after feeding or walks are great opportunities to take a closer look at a pet's skin health.

When taking a closer look at your pet's skin health, the following five easy steps allow for a quick pet skin examination which only requires an extra two minutes in an existing routine.

5 Spot Checks to Best Assess Your Pet's Overall Skin Health

Your pet's eyes should be clear and bright. Any redness or hair loss around them should be shared with your vet. When looking at your pet's skin and coat, it should not be red, flaky, dry, or greasy. You can also take this opportunity to look for ticks or use a flea comb to check for fleas. Your pet's ears should not be red, painful, smelly or have any discharge. If your pet scratches his ears or rubs his face along the ground or floor, this may be a sign that his face or ears are itchy. Paws can take a lot of abuse, especially in the winter with extreme cold or ice, or in the summer on hot pavement. Check your four-legged friend's feet regularly for any redness, pain, or sores. Your pet should be covered in hair (unless they are a Mexican hairless dog or a Sphinx cat), so any naked spots warrant a visit to the vet. It is much easier to manage skin problems earlier than later.

"With this year's Empathy for Itch campaign, we wanted to equip pet owners with the tools needed to perform regular checks at home and gain a better understanding of what to look for when examining their pets," says Meghan Hewitt, Trade Marketing Manager – Veterinary Division at ROYAL CANIN® Canada. "By empowering pet owners to feel in control of their pet's skin health, we can work to ensure pets receive the required care and have the quality of life they deserve, with the support and guidance of their veterinary team."

When it comes to pet skin health issues, there's no better team than a pet owner and their veterinary team. The veterinary team is the best source of truth and support to navigate the complexities associated with dermatological conditions to provide proper diagnosis and effective treatment. The key to success is teamwork, and pet owners should feel empowered to speak with their veterinary team when they're concerned, asking, and answering questions openly and honestly.

For more information on the Empathy for Itch Campaign, management tips or tools to help your first vet visit be successful, visit our website at www.cavd.ca/empathy-for-itch.

