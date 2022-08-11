Reborn by Lightfective Set for Substantial Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In early June 2022, the IMCAS World Congress opened its doors to over 14 000 attendees worldwide for the first time in three years. The event was held at the Palais des Congrès, Paris, and "live" on a virtual platform, allowing greater access to this monumental event. It brought together some of the latest technologies in dermatology, plastic surgery, and anti-aging science. IMCAS 2022 boasted 760 expert speakers with 320 companies in the exhibition. It was possibly the most successful IMCAS of all time, and definitely the most successful congress for Lightfective.
This event was the ideal opportunity for companies to showcase the most innovative technologies in the industry. Lightfective was one of the innovators, having presented ReBorn, its cutting edge non-invasive fat reduction system. ReBorn uses patented power-LED technology to reduce circumferential fat, and is among the most advanced and effective fat reduction devices in the world. In-person visitors to the event were able to meet and interact with the experts from Lightfective and consult with key opinion leaders from France, Italy, Spain, and Israel.
The Lightfective booth enjoyed strong attendance and the team held back-to-back meetings with a host of global partners. The opportunity to meet new potential distributors enabled the Lightfective team to demonstrate the ReBorn system and its unique features and benefits firsthand.
Dr. Jean Michel Mazer, one of Lightfective's Key Opinion Leaders, lectured before an audience of dozens of attendees. He discussed his practical experience, in addition to the clinical results of the ReBorn device. He also presented how he incorporated ReBorn into his portfolio of technologies within his clinic and how he uses ReBorn in his medical practice. The presentation was highly interactive, with vigorous and insightful conversations.
The workshop and demonstrations were highly successful in onboarding new distributors and channels to bring ReBorn to many more locations worldwide.Following these agreements, ReBorn is now looking forward to immense growth and potential for new activities in France, Japan, Italy, Belgium, and Ireland, as well as new prospects for Latin America. This highlights the strong global interest in the innovative ReBorn technology. Deemed the best prospect for future growth and success, ReBorn will rapidly be brought to worldwide markets.
"Lightfective has the dream team of founders with more than a century of accumulated experience and knowledge in the industry. This force will lead the vision of Lightfective to become a global leading brand and the ReBorn power LED technology to a gold standard treatment for fat reduction. We are looking towards a very bright future." -said Tsvi Bahat, Lightfective's CEO.
For further information, contact: info@lightfective.com
Or visit the website: https://www.lightfective.com/
SOURCE Lightfective
