DFW Alliance of Technology and Women Announces Lineup for 2022 Executive Leadership Forum

Annual forum and fundraiser will bring together powerful technology leaders, corporate partners, and award-winning C-level executives.

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The DFW Alliance of Technology and Women (DFW*ATW), a vital non-profit committed to increasing the number of women in leadership and strengthening the pipeline of girls entering technology fields, has announced a lineup of esteemed speakers for its 2022 Executive Leadership Forum. The annual event and fundraiser slated for Sep. 8 at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas, will feature:

Lisa Gable, Former U.S. Ambassador and Bestselling Author—Lisa Gable is the Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author of Turnaround: How to Change Course When Things are Going South. A former presidential appointee, US ambassador, UN delegate, and advisor to Fortune 500 companies, she has executed the successful turnarounds of well-known private and public organizations in all industries and sectors. Gable is also a distinguished fellow at the Hunt Institute for Engineering and Humanity, an institute within the SMU Lyle School of Engineering. She will deliver the evening's keynote.

Nina Vaca, Chairman and CEO, Pinnacle Group—Nina Vaca is founder, chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Group, a global workforce solutions provider, twice named the fastest-growing woman-owned company in the country. Vaca is one of the few Latinas in the nation serving on the boards of publicly traded companies and has been named in the top five of Fortune Magazine's 50 Most Powerful Latinas. In addition to her business leadership, she has served as a civic leader and philanthropist, working relentlessly to expand opportunities for minorities and women in business. In 2014, Vaca was appointed by the White House as a presidential ambassador for global entrepreneurship and most recently was named the inaugural entrepreneur in residence for the City of Dallas by Mayor Eric Johnson. She will be featured during the forum's fireside chat.

Marissa Horne, Vice President, Technology Strategy & Governance, Financial Services, Capital One—Marissa Horne is responsible for Capital One's Cyber, Tech, Data and Risk program; Risk Operations & Control team; and more. She is a Dallas Business Journal 2022 Women in Tech awardee and was named a Top STEM Influencer by the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE). Additionally, Horne was instrumental in the launch of the Dallas Chapter of The Links STEAM Academy, a non-profit benefiting middle- and high-school girls. She serves on the boards of the Dallas Arboretum and Center for BrainHealth, and will be the forum's emcee.

"This year's theme is 'Stand in Your Power,' and these ladies clearly have. I'm excited to share the stage with them as we celebrate our 20th anniversary," said DFW*ATW President Aries Webb-Williams. "As a 100% volunteer organization, this event is a vital fundraiser that we hope will draw new partners into our fold. The funds we raise will support our programs such as ignITe, an upskilling and reskilling program for women in tech, and iLEADinSTEM, a scholarship-based program that introduces girls to science and technology fields."

In all, the forum will feature a VIP cocktail hour and auction at 4:30 p.m. (separate ticket required) and live music by saxophonist Charmin Greene. Doors open to all ticket holders at 5:30 p.m. Tax-deductible sponsorships are also available, including the opportunity to select a spokesperson from your organization to moderate the event's fireside chat. Contact sponsorships@dfwatw.org for more information. To register and learn more, visit https://www.dfwatw.org/meetings.

About the DFW Alliance of Technology and Women

The Dallas-Fort Worth Alliance of Technology and Women (DFW*ATW) is a vital non-profit organization committed to increasing the number of women in leadership and strengthening the pipeline of girls entering technology fields. Founded in 2002, it is the largest organization dedicated to women in technology in Dallas. Its membership consists of women, men, and corporate partners who support its mission through monthly meetings, advocacy, STEM initiatives, professional development programs, awards programs and more. Learn more at https://www.dfwatw.org.

