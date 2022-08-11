ENCORE GREEN ENVIRONMENTAL LLC ANNOUNCES THE ROLL OUT OF BENEFICIAL USE OF PRODUCED WATER WITH AGRICULTURAL PARTNERS

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Green Environmental LLC (EGE) announced immediate plans to treat produced water for beneficial use with Texas agriculture partners and NOMAD EXCEL water technology developed specifically to assist in drought conditions. EGE is proud to announce that their years of dedication to this goal has not been in vain.
As part of the treatment program, EGE has partnered the technology with West Texas legacy landowner, Cody Wilson, owner of Wilson Farms, to recycle produced water and apply the clean water to the surface estate for agricultural beneficial uses and for Wilson's non-edible crops.
"I look forward to being part of this project with EGE because without it, I don't see our type of farming lasting in this part of the world," said Wilson.
Wilson, who has deep ties to his family's lands, has joined EGE in an effort to provide and find solutions for regions where source water is scarce. Without the efforts of EGE to put produced water to beneficial use on crop lands, farmers like Wilson will face startling realities for reliable water sources for their crop futures.
EGE is the owner of proven technology and the water treatment equipment, known as NOMAD EXCEL. Units are ready to move onto Wilson's lands.
According to Darlene Nash, Owner of Encore Green, "There is nothing more important than the use of this technology now available to benefit soil health and climate wellness."
By treating and using the produced water that would otherwise be disposed of, thereby removing it permanently from the water cycle, Wilson hopes to show landowners and operators within the industry that working together, solutions are available and affordable.
EGE is set apart in produced water recycling by the end use product available for agriculture. The goal is to continue focus on treating produced water for the purpose of industry re-use, providing a bridge between the industry and landowners. It recognizes that as seismicity continues, disposal constraints increase, and overall water scarcity becomes more prevalent.
Encore Green Environmental LLC (EGE) formed as an agricultural company dedicated to land stewardship and providing solutions for industry produced water management and handling. EGE is a Wyoming limited liability company, registered to do business in the State of Texas. https://www.encoregreenenvironmental.com/
PHOTO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0811-dnash-nomad-excel-300dpi.jpg
This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com
SOURCE Encore Green Environmental LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.