FOSS Swim School's New St. Charles Location Set to Open on September 7, 2022

This opening follows the recent closure of Little Fishes Swim School in Brentwood – which was operated by FOSS – as a result of St. Louis's recent catastrophic flooding.
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FOSS Swim School is expanding its footprint in the St. Louis area with two new schools set to open in the next six months. FOSS St. Charles will open on September 7, 2022 and FOSS Rock Hill will open in January 2023. With these additions, FOSS will have four locations in Missouri: Ballwin, O'Fallon, St. Charles and Rock Hill.
Beyond these planned openings, FOSS was recently forced to close their Brentwood Little Fishes Swim School after it was damaged beyond repair by the recent flooding in St. Louis and the surrounding area. Any families enrolled at Little Fishes Brentwood were given credits transferable to any FOSS location.
"We share in the city's grief for the loss of life and property as a result of the recent flooding in the St. Louis area, and we're saddened to have to close the Brentwood Little Fishes Swim School as a result," shared Craig O'Halloran, Chief Executive Officer at FOSS. "We are doing our absolute best to work with Brentwood families to help their kids keep swimming at one of our other schools in the surrounding area and we're thrilled to be able to offer our new Rock Hill location as an option beginning in 2023."
FOSS is currently open for swim lesson enrollment for the Fall 2022 quarter. Lessons for the Fall quarter begin on September 7.
Jon and Susan Foss opened their first swim school in 1993. They created an age-appropriate curriculum, helping even the youngest swimmers confidently learn water adjustment, safety, strokes, and technique. With 29 years of expertise, FOSS has redefined the swim lesson experience by providing a fun, original, technically sound, and safer style of teaching. FOSS currently has 22 schools in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.
CONTACT: Rachael Blom rblom@fossswimschool.com 952-935-8969
