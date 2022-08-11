/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Governments of Canada and Nova Scotia will announce significant funding for Université Sainte-Anne/

The Government of Canada reiterates its commitment to Francophones and Acadians in Nova Scotia

CHURCH POINT, NS, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, will take part in a press conference on Thursday along with the Honourable Colton Leblanc, Nova Scotia's Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie.

They will announce significant funding to support Nova Scotia's Francophones in accessing quality education in their language, from early childhood to the post-secondary level. This funding will also support the vitality of Acadian and Francophone communities in Nova Scotia.

Thursday, August 11, 2022

10:00 a.m.

Bibliothèque Louis-R.-Comeau

Université Sainte-Anne

Church Point, Nova Scotia

