Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Foothills to host Mat Monster Grappling Series 5

Seymour-based martial arts school showcases Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu discipline to the public with competitive grappling event in Maryville on Aug. 20
SEYMOUR, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Foothills, one of the area's only Gracie affiliated martial arts schools, is set to host Mat Monster Grappling Series 5 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. The tournament will take place at Porter Elementary's Galen Johnson Gymnasium, located at 4520 Wildwood Springs Road in Maryville, and will pit some of East Tennessee's top grapplers against each other.
Mat Monster is a grappling series event with competitors separated into different brackets based on age and skill level. Winners of each match will be determined by submission only. Mat Monster 5 will feature white, blue and purple belt competitors, plus 10 brown and black belt competitors from schools throughout East Tennessee.
While competitors will be battling for prestige and the chance to win medals, Jerry Burns, head instructor of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Foothills and founder of Mat Monster, says that the event is a great chance for people to compete on a local stage.
The event will also be open to the public for the first time, giving those interested in the sport an opportunity to see live competition and learn more.
"While jiu-jitsu has increased in popularity thanks to MMA promotions like the UFC and Bellator, it's beneficial for more than just competitive fighting," Burns said. "For some people, practicing martial arts is a great way to relieve stress. For others, it empowers them with self-defense strategies. If you have ever considered jiu-jitsu or mixed martial arts, the Mat Monster event is a great opportunity to see what jiu-jitsu is all about without any pressure."
Just as Jiu-Jitsu itself draws students with diverse backgrounds and individual reasons for studying the art, the Mat Monster event attracts competitors from many walks of life. Participants include both military and law enforcement personnel as well as professional mixed martial arts athletes.
Mat Monster will be $20 cash at the door for spectators. Children 12 and under can accompany their parents free. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/matmonstergs.
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Foothills is a martial arts training center is located in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Instructor Jerry Burns, a Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, teaches realistic and practical self-defense skills in a friendly environment. Jiu-Jitsu will increase focus, concentration, patience, mood, and confidence. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Foothills' classes remain authentic to the original program developed by Master Luiz Palhares, who teaches at his own prestigious Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Jacksonville, Florida. Palhares was trained directly by the Gracie family, first under Rolls Gracie, then later under Rickson Gracie. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Foothills welcomes beginners and all skill level adults from Seymour, Sevierville, Maryville, Knoxville and the surrounding areas.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
865-977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com
SOURCE Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Foothills
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
