What is Lost When There is No Place for Grief in the Workplace?

ReImagine Science, a non-profit focused on transforming the way science is done, is co-sponsoring, with the Open Space Institute and Tools for Change, a virtual event to explore 'How do we make space for Grief in the workplace?'.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ReImagine Science, a non-profit focused on transforming the way science is done, is co-sponsoring, with the Open Space Institute and Tools for Change, a virtual event to explore 'How do we make space for Grief in the workplace?'. This global event has been co-designed by organizers from the United States, Taiwan and Canada, and will take place on Saturday August 20th from 10am to 3pm EDT.

For Kennan Salinero, ReImagine Science Executive Director and event co-designer, this question is fundamental, as our world and workplaces are going through huge transitions. "We feel it's time to initiate a broader conversation on the structures and practices that are no longer working in our organizations. What do we need to leave behind? What will allow us the creative space to build inclusive, fulfilling and life-giving organizations?"

As a research specialist in protein chemistry, cell biology and microbial genomics who is also interested in social change, Salinero is looking forward to welcoming individuals from all spheres of work to go deeper into the theme of what we need to let go of, and what we need to keep, in order to thrive in the workplace. "This event is an opportunity to find others, across the globe, who are seeking ways to be fully present at work, looking through the lens of what they need to grieve in order to thrive."

For more information and to reserve a pay-what-you-choose ticket, people are invited to visit the web page: https://www.reimaginescience.org/grieving-thriving/ .

About ReImagine Science (http://reimaginescience.org)

ReImagine Science is a 501(c)3 organization founded in 2008 to fundamentally change the way we 'do' science in the United States. It was created on the belief that transformative change in the sciences will better serve humanity, the planet, and science itself.

About the Open Space Institute (http://osius.org)

The Open Space Institute (US) holds space for Open Space Technology and serves by providing access to resources on Open Space, connecting individuals and groups to inform, inspire, mentor, and sustain each other in opening and holding space, and being an inclusive learning community.

About Tools for Change (http://www.toolsforchange.org)

Tools for Change has been providing consulting, facilitation, mediation and training services for over 25 years. It's experienced team helps individuals and organizations address issues of power, embrace cultural diversity and tap into intuitive and creative resources.

Media Contact

Kennan Salinero, ReImagine Science, (925)584-8788, kennan@reimaginescience.org

Twitter

SOURCE ReImagine Science