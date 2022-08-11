JumpstartMD Partners With OK Capsule To Fight Obesity Epidemic Through Personalization, Convenience, Service, and Technology

Largest Northern California personalized science-based weight management company driven by Stanford-trained physicians and Diplomates of the American Board of Obesity partners with innovative enterprise platform that provides the technology, products, fulfillment, and strategic support that makes it safe, simple, and sustainable for companies to launch and scale the delivery of tailored supplement packets to their customers.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JumpstartMD has partnered with OK Capsule to make the process of personalizing and delivering weight loss supplements more seamless and effective than ever before. As of July 25th, OK Capsule is able to manufacture for JumpstartMD the safest and most effective weight loss and wellness supplements with a focus on customized formulary, personalization, convenience, service, and technology to make significant progress in helping individuals lose weight. This partnership allows JumpstartMD, which has already helped its members lose over 1,000,000 lbs. through their proven medically supervised weight loss program, to further personalize their offerings.

Here's how: OK Capsule, founded by Dr. Andrew Brandeis, a physician with over ten years of experience practicing integrative medicine, has disrupted the supplement industry by empowering its partners to scale the delivery of personalized, premium-grade supplement packets to their customers.

JumpstartMD is the largest medical weight loss and wellness practice in Northern California helping thousands of people lose weight through science, natural food and lifestyle changes. They transform lives through one-on-one health coaching, lifestyle changes, guidance on real food consumption and weight loss medication. Focused on sustainable healthy lifestyles rather than crash diets or rigid programs, JumpstartMD offers Weight Loss, Bioidentical Hormone Therapy, Vitamin Therapy and now five different personalized Supplement Packs to help their members on their weight loss and wellness journey. As sourcing, true customization and especially compliance can be challenging in the supplement industry, OK Capsule provides the technology platform to deliver the Supplement Packs to members' doorsteps once per month, allowing them to reorder seamlessly.

One of the drivers for the creation of OK Capsule was that Dr. Brandeis found compliance to be the most challenging part with his patients, including himself. "I can tell you that very few people will open 4 to 5 bottles per day, even a couple of times per day, to take their supplements," says Brandeis. "Rather than opening 2–3 bottles, which is very cumbersome, with compostable packs, you can keep a couple of packs at your desk or in your purse or when you travel, and when you need them, you have the solution there when you need it." This solution to compliance alone has already redefined the medical industry through environmental single-serve packaging (no bottles!) and ease. OK Capsule's compostable "take it anywhere" packages have helped people live healthier and happier lives, because they are consistent with their program. Additionally, each order of the compostable packets saves 200 grams of plastic bottles from ending up as trash.

"Knowing that by 2030, it's predicted that 50% of the US population will be considered obese and that, per a survey from the American Psychological Association, 42% of U.S. adults reported gaining an average of 29 pounds during the pandemic, JumpstartMD is on a mission to help those struggling with excess weight and associated health conditions lead a healthier, happier life," said Parham Javaherian, CEO of JumpstartMD. In addition to recommending real food, providing individualized support from our team of experts, and using a scientifically proven approach, JumpstartMD differs from many competitors in additionally being able to prescribe FDA approved medications to support and sustain superior weight losses, including two recently approved FDA medications remarkably effective at weight loss, among other positive benefits."

These two new FDA approved medications include Wegovy® (semaglutide) and Mounjaro® (terzepatide), the former showing weight loss outcomes of 15% to 17% at 64 weeks and the latter publishing data in July showing nearly 21% average weight loss (over 50 pounds) at 72 weeks. Interestingly, JumpstartMD published its own outcomes on over 22,000 patients in The Journal of Obesity in 2020 (prior to the release of the two above mentioned medications) and showed similarly effective results in an even shorter time span and with or without medication support (the outcomes were superior to all commercial brands including Weight Watchers). Regardless, all of those outcomes create clinically meaningful and life-transforming results not only in the short term but in the long-run to the extent that medication support can also prevent weight regain after major losses. Such new therapies create a unique competitive advantage to continue to deliver and sustain superior outcomes in medically supervised weight loss organizations like JumpstartMD, given the fact that well-known competitors such as Weight Watchers and Noom are unable to offer medication support.

Javaherian adds "OK Capsule's partnership with JumpstartMD creates another opportunity to prescribe tailored supplements to drive superior results to Jumpstart our members' health and well-being through a system that creates a convenient, personalized, and high touch experience by leveraging advanced technology in combination with the highest-quality supplements."

ABOUT JUMPSTARTMD

JumpstartMD is a personalized science-based Weight Management Program driven by Stanford-trained physicians and Diplomates of the American Board of Obesity and it is the largest medical weight loss practice in Northern California. Medically supervised and based on extensive clinical research, JumpstartMD is centered on nutritional science and one-on-one support making a real difference. JumpstartMD provides services including Weight Loss, Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy, Vitamin Therapy and Supplement Therapy. For more info, visit: http://www.jumpstartmd.com

ABOUT OK CAPSULE

OK Capsule provides the technology, products, fulfillment, and strategic support that makes it safe, simple, and sustainable for businesses to launch and scale the delivery of tailored supplement packets to their customers. OK Capsule's enterprise platform is the foremost solution for companies and brands to formulate, sell, and deliver personalized nutrition at any scale. For more info, visit http://www.okcapsule.com

